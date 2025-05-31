3 ways Indiana Fever can fix their problems and return to winnings ways

The Indiana Fever have been on a downward spiral since Caitlin Clark was ruled out for two weeks with a left quadriceps strain. The injury was diagnosed following the team’s 90–88 loss to the New York Liberty on May 23, and Clark is expected to miss four games. Since her absence, the Fever have lost two consecutive games, including their most recent defeat against a struggling Connecticut Sun.

The loss to the Sun was a tough one, as they were without a win in their first six games. At the same time, the Fever dropped out of the playoff places with a 2-4 record.

Clark, who had recorded three double-doubles in four appearances, was a leading figure for the team, and her absence has derailed a promising season.

Seen as one of the favorites to challenge the NY Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx for the WNBA crown, the Fever are far off that mark. The two finalists from last season are undefeated and at the top of the standings, while the Indiana franchise sits in ninth place.

Despite the decline in recent games, here are three ways the Indiana Fever can fix their problems and return to winning ways.

3 ways the Fever can fix their problem and start winning

#1. Reallocating roles for Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull

The Fever have lost all their ball-handling guards to injury, with Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham all out for the near future. In their absence, Lexie Hull was tasked to handle the ball, while Kelsey Mitchell was asked to do much of the shooting.

However, Mitchell has been struggling to make her shots this season. She currently shoots 38.7 % from the field and 29.0% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Hull averages 52.2% and 57.1% from the field and three-point line, making her the more efficient shooter.

While Kelsey Mitchell does shoot the ball more often, she is also a great passer. She currently averages more assists than Hull, and a simple reallocation of their roles could help.

#2. Shift the focus to defense

Although the Fever has a free-flowing style of play, the lack of ball-handling guards isn't helping their cause. The team has given up a lot of points in transition in the past few games, while also committing many turnovers. In their last two games, they recorded 17 and 14 turnovers, which is the most they have conceded all season.

With defensive juggernauts like former DPOY winner Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Brianna Turner, the Fever should look to rely on team defensive schemes for the time being. The defensive versatility in their team could help control the tempo while also protecting the paint more effectively.

Reflecting a +4.8 points differential, the Fever could focus on defending their basket better for the time being, as their current struggles lie in the backcourt.

#3. Run the offense through Aliyah Boston

The Fever before Clark's introduction was heavily reliant on their former Rookie of the Year winner, Aliyah Boston. The center has been a leader for the Indiana team alongside Clark and should be given the charge in her absence. An excellent passer and a behemoth in the paint, Boston could easily play a Jokic-esque role for her team in Caitlin Clark's absence.

She, alongside Natasha Howard and Damiris Dantas, could create mismatches in the field, which the Fever could exploit during certain phases. Furthermore, she can initiate offense from the elbow, as her build could easily allow her to drive, find passes, or even shoot from under the basket.

Although not a foolproof strategy, Boton's passing and shooting abilities make her a promising option. She was her team's highest scorer in the last game, making 8 of her 10 attempts. If given the ball more often, she could be the difference maker the Fever needs.

