5 biggest WNBA All-Defensive Teams snubs headlined by Angel Reese, Lexie Hull

On Wednesday, the W announced their two WNBA All-Defensive teams. The lineup was highlighted by some of the best defensive players in the league this season, including the co-winners of the Defensive Player of the Year award, A'ja Wilson and Alana Smith.

However, some notable players who have been exceptionally well on the defensive side of the floor were missing from the prestigious list. Let us take a look at the five players who played great defense this season but were snubbed from the WNBA All-Defensive team selection.

5 biggest WNBA All-Defensive Teams snubs

1. Angel Reese

Angel Reese is the biggest name to be snubbed from the WNBA All-Defensive team this season. The Chicago Sky had a terrible run this season; they finished the season with a 10-34 record, held the 12th place in the standings, and failed to make the playoffs.

However, Reese had a great individual season where she averaged a double-double and lived up to her 'double-double machine' nickname. The Sky forward averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in 30 games. It was an honorable stat line worthy of an inclusion in at least the second WNBA All-Defensive team; however, the voters thought differently.

2. Lexie Hull

Lexie Hull is another popular name who faced the snub hammer in the WNBA All-Defensive team selection. The Indiana Fever guard was arguably the grittiest player on the court when Indiana played any team in the league. She was a pest for the opposition guards and locked them down multiple times a game.

She averaged 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

3. Saniya Rivers

Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers was never the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award this season; however, she impressed many fans with her defense in her first season. Rivers was not the most efficient player on the offensive side of the floor, but she was able to keep up and lock down some of the best players in the league.

Rivers averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

4. Chelsea Gray

Chelsea Gray is one of the best veteran guards any team would want to have on their roster. In her 11 seasons of experience, Gray has perfected the craft of stealing the ball from her opponents and forcing turnovers with her tough defense. She was no different this season as she helped the Aces make it to the WNBA Finals as their starting point guard.

She averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

5. Veronica Burton

Veronica Burton won the Most Improved Player award this season, and it was well deserved. The Valkyries guard had a breakout season this year as she developed her game in all aspects. She experienced significant growth in both the offensive and defensive aspects of her game, leading the league in steals during the postseason.

She averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in the regular season.

