5 biggest WNBA All-Star Game starters snubs in 2025 featuring Angel Reese

When the list of WNBA All-Star starters was announced on Monday, the names that failed to make the cut were as glaring as the names that cracked the lineups. After the votes from the fans, media, and players were tallied, there could only be 10 competitors who would earn the distinction of being named an All-Star starter this year.
Players who have been "snubbed" from this year's starting fives include perennial All-Star selections, players with impressive numbers to start the season, and prominent social media personalities. Here are the five biggest omissions from the All-Star Game starting lineups.
5 biggest WNBA All-Star Game starters snubs in 2025
Angel Reese
When it comes to both online following and statistics that stand out, Angel Reese had a solid chance to be named a starter for the first time in her career. The Chicago Sky forward, who leads the league in rebounding with 12.6 rpg, ranked fifth in the fan vote but placed just 12th in the media and player votes.
Kelsey Plum
From 2022 to 2024, Kelsey Plum made the All-Star team, even getting a starting nod and earning All-Star Game MVP honors in the first year of this streak. In her first season with the LA Sparks, Plum is averaging 20.6 ppg (fourth in the league), along with 3.0 rpg and 5.6 apg.
Skylar Diggins
One of the most decorated veterans in the league today, Skylar Diggins has as many All-Star Game appearances as she has All-WNBA selections (six). A vital contributor to the Seattle Storm's above-.500 record, Diggins is having one of her best scoring seasons with 18.9 ppg, 46.3% shooting from the field, and 41.8% from deep.
Alyssa Thomas
In her first season with the Phoenix Mercury, Alyssa Thomas continues to epitomize what it means to be a two-way player in the WNBA. This season, the five-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive Team selection is putting up 14.8 points and 9.3 assists per game while also getting 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Kelsey Mitchell
While the immensely popular Caitlin Clark was a shoo-in for a starting spot this year, her Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell also had a strong case to be a starter. With Clark missing a chunk of games early in the season, Mitchell has helped keep the Fever's offense humming with her 18.9 ppg on 45.1% FG shooting.