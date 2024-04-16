5 hotspots for WNBA expansion under Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's scheme

The WNBA will expand to 13 teams next season in 2025, with a team in San Francisco. The team will be the first-ever WNBA franchise in the Bay Area. They will play in the Golden State Warriors’ home arena, the Chase Center.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the league will expand to 14 teams in a short time. She expects the league to reach 14 teams by 2026. Engelbert also said the league is confident they will reach 16 teams by 2028.

Here are the top five options for the next WNBA expansion team.

Five Possible WNBA Expansion Cities

Philadelphia

Philadelphia is one of the most passionate sports towns in North America. They have a team in all five of the major North American sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS).

It is a surprise Philly has never had a WNBA franchise before, given their basketball history. The major Northeast city has plenty of landmarks to work as a potential nickname for a new team as well.

Toronto

Many hope the league will expand north of the border. The team could pair well with the Raptors, who have a rabid fan base. The Maple Leafs are also one of the biggest fanbases in the world, showing Toronto has the appetite for more teams in the major Canadian city.

Nashville

Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. More and more people and businesses are moving to Tennessee. That includes sports franchises.

Nashville was awarded an MLS team not long ago and is angling to land an MLB team as well. They have the NFL Titans, who are getting a new stadium. They also have a strong fan base that supports the NHL Predators.

Denver

Denver is on quite a run, as the Nuggets are defending NBA champions. Their NHL team, the Avalanche, also won a title in 2022.

The city is also one of the fastest-growing cities in the US. They have the people and sports culture to back a team. They are one of the few cities with a team in all five major North American leagues.

Miami/South Florida

Miami looks like an obvious pick. According to Engelbert, South Florida is a front-runner for the next league franchise. This allows the team to play in Miami or the Fort Lauderdale area, as the NHL Panthers currently do.

Miami had a franchise in the league called the Sol from 2000 to 2002. Miami is also seeing a significant population increase and is one of the most active development cities in the country.

