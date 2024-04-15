5 most hyped prospects to watch out for at WNBA Draft 2024

On Monday night, the WNBA will issue is a new class of prospects. As the league continues to grow in popularity, there are multiple incoming players with a lot of hype around them.

As expected, the one player everyone knows in this draft class is Caitlin Clark. Following her historic college run, the sharpshooting guard is ready to enter the WNBA ranks.

For those looking to tune in to the draft, coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be aired for a national audience on ESPN. This year, the draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Leading up to the festivities, here are some of the most-hyped prospects from this incoming draft class:

Most hyped prospects from the 2024 WNBA Draft class

5) Rickea Jackson

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Rounding out the top-five is Rickea Jackson. She's a six-foot-two forward who spent the past two years playing at Tennessee. Jackson is coming off her best college season, averaging 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a senior.

Recent mock drafts have Jackson not making it past the top-five in the WNBA draft. She's projected to be selected fourth overall by the LA Sparks.

4) Kamilla Cardoso

Kamillia Cardoso, South Carolina

Next up is another projected top pick, Kamilla Cardoso. She's mocked to go one pick ahead of Rickea Jackson to the Chicago Sky at No. 3.

Cardoso is a six-foot-seven center who's fresh off winning at national championship at South Carolina. After spending her freshman season at Syracuse, she decided to transfer and play under legendary coach Dawn Staley. As a senior, Cardoso averaged 14.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 2.0 APG.

3) Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Aside from Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink is widely regarded as the best player in the 2024 draft class. She, too, is a former champion as Standford secured a title in her freshman season.

Brink is a six-foot-four forward who racked up a long list of accolades during her time at Stanford. In her final year, she averaged a career-high 17.4 PPG to go along with 11.9 RPG and 2.8 APG. Mock draft has Brink going No. 2 overall to the LA Sparks.

2) Angel Reese

Angel Reese, LSU

Even though she's projected to go towards the back of the top-10, Angel Reese is one of the biggest names in the WNBA draft. Along with her impressive stats, the LSU star had the second-highest NIL earnings this year at $1.8 million.

Reese became one of the biggest names in women's college basketball when she transferred to LSU in 2023. In her first year, she led the team to a national championship. The six-foot-three forward is coming off a senior season where she averaged 18.6 PPG, 13.4 RPG and 2.3 APG.

Originally, Reese was projected to go No. 8 to the Chicago Sky, but things could change following their recent trade.

1) Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

As expected, Caitlin Clark is the most-hyped prospect in the 2024 WNBA draft. Following her dominant run at Iowa, many are waiting to see what kind of impact she'll have at the pro level.

Clark brought big numbers to women's college basketball, and the league is hoping that she will do the same moving forward. With the No. 1 pick, the Indiana Fever saw their number of national TV games increase dramatically for next season.

As for Clark, she's coming off a senior season where she became the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history.

