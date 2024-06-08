Caitlin Clark will not travel with Team USA for the Paris Olympics later this month. The Indiana Fever rookie was reportedly left off the roster despite her stellar season with Iowa in college basketball earlier this year. While it is hard for any rookie to make it to the Olympic team, Clark being left out of the squad could have many reasons.

Here are five reasons Clark's snub should not surprise many people.

5 reasons why Caitlin Clark's 2024 Olympics snub shouldn't be surprising

#1. Veterans' resentment

Perhaps the veterans' resentment has confused many sports analysts. Clark has brought a lot of attention to the WNBA. Still, the veteran players have been unable to get around the fact a rookie has attracted all the attention, leaving their years of impact and hard work in the back seat.

Trending

To be on the team, it was undeniably important for Clark to be liked by the veterans. Although getting attention was not her fault, it might have cost her a place on the Olympic team.

#2. Team chemistry on and off the court

Veteran players have not yet accepted Clark as one of them. Team USA will not have much time to build chemistry before they enter the Olympics to defend their gold medal. Caitlin Clark's presence on the team might derail the team's chemistry.

However, on the flip side, Clark's presence on the team would have also helped vets to build a better relationship with the rookie.

#3. Unfamiliar playing styles

Clark is just a rookie, and many players are not familiar with her style of playing. So far, Clark is still learning the best way to play in the WNBA. Her turnovers are one of the biggest issues that her team faces.

As Clark shares more court time with other players, she will get her ticket for the next Olympics.

#4. Existing guard depth

It is not just Team USA; most WNBA players have played from the guard position their entire career. The place of the center and the power forward have always been advantages for a big player. Clark is also a guard and runs most of the Indiana Fever's offense.

Team USA already has veteran players who play as guards. Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, Jewell Loyd and Diana Taurasi are all on the team, and Clark has no chance of selection against them.

#5. Media attention

In the last two weeks, the media attention on the WNBA has been more than ever. The attention that the league has garnered from the media hasn't been all about the game. The allegations of veteran players and her teammates not liking Caitlin Clark dominated the news.

Despite the league attracting thousands of fans into the stands every game, the league made more news about everything except basketball. If Clark had been on the roster, the same media lens would have followed the team, which would be a distraction. Keeping Clark away from the team might have solved that issue.