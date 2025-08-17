The Indiana Fever has not lived up to expectations this season, currently sitting in the seventh seed with an 18-16 record. The team was once in the fifth spot, but consecutive losses following abrupt roster changes resulted in them sliding down the standings.

Ad

With just six games remaining in the regular season, the team is also in danger of losing its playoff spot as they are only 1.5 games above the ninth seed.

As Indiana enters their final stretch of the season, we look back at why the Fever's 2025 campaign has been a complete mess.

5 reasons why the Indiana Fever's 2025 campaign has been a complete mess

Ad

Trending

1. Multiple injuries derailed the season

The Indiana Fever has struggled with the injury bug throughout the year. Their biggest victim was superstar Caitlin Clark, who has only played 13 games this season.

Clark missed over 60% of the Fever's regular-season games this season due to a groin injury. She played all 40 games in her rookie year last season.

The team also lost the services of guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, who are both out for the season due to injuries.

Ad

McDonald broke a bone in her foot, while Colson tore her ACL, causing the team to find new point guards to fill the position. Such changes have hurt the team's rotation and chemistry.

2. The DeWanna Bonner scam

DeWanna Bonner was supposed to be the Fever's valuable veteran this season. However, it did not pan out.

Bonner played just nine games for the Indiana Fever before asking for her release after declaring that she would not return to the team.

Ad

According to Fever general manager Amber Cox, Bonner felt dissatisfied with the team, asking out early in the season before signing with the Phoenix Mercury, where she has since thrived.

Losing Bonner for nothing also meant the team missed out on having a guiding presence in the locker room.

3. No true backup big when Aliyah Boston sits

Aside from the lack of guards, the team has also struggled in the frontcourt without an effective reliever for Aliyah Boston.

Ad

Boston is averaging 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season, but while that is impressive, the Fever often requires more from her, considering the team's lack of a backup center.

The Indiana Fever also has Natasha Howard, who is doubling her efforts to match up with the opposing team's frontcourt.

New recruit Chloe Bibby has been the closest thing to a backup center for Boston. Bibby is averaging 4.4 points in eight games played so far.

Ad

With a thin forward and center rotation, the team may need to find another way to fill that void in the frontcourt in the coming weeks.

4. Keeping Brianna Turner despite barely touching the floor

Brianna Turner has not seen the court too often this season, playing just 17 games and 4.7 minutes whenever she appears.

Turner could have been inserted in the lineup where she could play as a reliever in the frontcourt. Another option is to let her go and pick up someone who can play a valuable role on the court, just like Chloe Bibby.

Ad

Averaging just 0.5 ppg and 1.0 rpg, Turner needs to prove that she can compete for minutes to help relieve some of the Indiana Fever's roster woes.

5. WNBA’s bogus investigation into Fever fans over fake allegations

Aside from their soter issues, the franchise has also struggled with fan behavior, at least stemming from fake allegations.

In May, Indiana Fever fans were subject to league investigations after an alleged racist incident happened during their game against the Chicago Sky. WNBA eventually found no evidence.

Ad

Such an issue played as a distraction for the team, as their main aim is to bring enough wins for the city to reach the playoffs once more.

Now, the squad is fighting for their playoff hopes as they wait to see if one of their injured players could return for the season's final stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More