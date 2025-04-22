5 reasons why WNBA fans prefer app over YouTube for League Pass

The WNBA's 2025 season is just around the corner, with the start date less than a month away. Beginning on May 16th, this season promises to be exciting, especially considering the league's significant growth over the past year. With the introduction of a new franchise, the debut of a remarkable collegiate star, and record-breaking viewership numbers, fans can look forward to a thrilling season.

With that said, there is a dilemma surrounding the league's streaming services. The WNBA has a League Pass similar to the NBA, which can be used through the WNBA app or on YouTube. Fans have been left in two minds about which streaming platform to use, as many have resorted to Reddit forums to get a clear idea.

Despite a few fans in the forum making a case for YouTube being the better platform to watch live games, here are five reasons why fans prefer the official app over YouTube for the League Pass:

Top 5 reasons why fans prefer the app over YouTube

#5. Low Annual Fee

One of the biggest pros of streaming through the official WNBA app is the low annual fee one has to pay. According to cabletv.com, the WNBA League Pass is worth $34.99 per year, which is a bargain when compared to various streaming platforms.

For instance, YouTube TV charges fans $82.99 per month, which takes their yearly total to $995.88. That is a 28% hike when compared to the WNBA app, which offers a reasonably low rate for an annual subscription.

#4. Access to out-of-market games

The WNBA League Pass offers up to 176 out-of-market games per season on the app. This means all games that have not been picked up by national television will be available to stream.

This gives fans access to a huge array of games, including those that cannot be found on any other platform or network.

#3. Access to every game from the past eight seasons

One of the major advantages of using the WNBA app is the ability to access a catalog of matches from the past eight seasons. Both dedicated fans and newcomers can watch older games on demand and relive significant moments from recent years.

#2. Live in-game stats overlay and multi-screen features

Apart from streaming live WNBA games on the platform, the WNBA app also provides a better hands-on experience to the user. Games come alongside live in-game statistics and an overlay that helps enhance the viewers' experience. From live box score updates to individual player stats, the app provides a complete breakdown.

Furthermore, a user can watch up to four games simultaneously on the WNBA app, providing a unique watching experience.

#1. No accessibility issues

Although local fans may experience a blackout for games being televised nationally, the WNBA app can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Unlike YouTube TV, which may not be accessible outside the US, the app does not have the same problem.

Fans have reported issues with YouTube TV while travelling overseas, whereas the app seems to be easily accessible even outside the US.

