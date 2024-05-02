5 tallest WNBA players heading into 2024 season

The WNBA is known for its athleticism, skill and fierce competition. But sometimes, height can be a real advantage, both on the defensive and offensive ends. Here's a look at the top five tallest players heading into the 2024 season.

#5, Kalani Brown (6-foot-6, center, Dallas Wings)

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces

Originating from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kalani Brown stands as one of the WNBA's tallest athletes and a formidable presence on the hardwood. With an impressive blend of size, athleticism and unwavering work ethic, Brown leaves an indelible mark on the game.

And her influence transcends basketball, as she passionately champions social justice causes within the sports community.

#4, Kamilla Cardoso (6-7, center, Chicago Sky)

2024 WNBA draft

Rookie Kamilla Cardoso is set to leave her mark on the WNBA. Selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 draft, the former South Carolina star brings a dominating physical presence and a talent for rebounding to the court. With her impressive length and athleticism, Cardoso promises to bolster the Storm's already strong defense.

#3, Brittney Griner (6-9, center, Phoenix Mercury)

Britney Griner, right

Anticipated to make a comeback in 2024 after sitting out last season, Britney Griner boasts a remarkable resume as a two-time Olympic gold medalist, an NCAA champion and a WNBA champion. Griner's exceptional scoring inside the paint and her outstanding shot-blocking abilities make her a challenge for any adversary.

#2, Bernadett Hatar (6-10, center, Connecticut Sun)

Bernadett Hatar

Bernadett Hatar of the Connecticut Sun, a Hungarian center, is a defensive stalwart, utilizing her height and wingspan to disrupt opposing offenses. Additionally, Hatar is evolving into an offensive threat, showcasing a soft touch around the basket.

#1, Han Xu (6-11, center, New York Liberty)

Han Xu (15)

Known as the "Little Giant," Han Xu is a presence in the paint. Drafted by the New York Liberty in 2019, the Chinese center is renowned for her dominance as a rebounder and shot blocker. At 6-foot-11, she casts a long shadow and effectively alters shots at the rim.

The towering talents of these players promise to captivate audiences during the 2024 WNBA season. With their exceptional size and skill, they are poised to significantly influence the game, setting the stage for thrilling matchups and intense battles throughout the year.