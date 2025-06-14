5 teams who can desperately use Aari McDonald's services feat. Chicago Sky

The Indiana Fever released Aari McDonald after three games in her hardship contract. She was the team’s reliever after several injuries hit their backcourt led by superstar sophomore Caitlin Clark.

After her performances for the Fever, she has become one of the most sought-after players in the league. McDonald averaged 11.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in three games, proving that she can be a valuable piece to any contending team.

Here are five squads that may need Aari McDonald’s service:

5 teams who can desperately use Aari McDonald's services

1. Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky has needed a steady point guard and McDonald could be the player to strengthen the team. The 5-foot-6 point guard can fill the team’s scoring need and push their pace following a slow start this year.

Considering the inconsistencies of Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot, McDonald could be the stabilizing force the Sky needs in their backcourt, alongside their frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

2. Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics are in the middle of the pack this season at 4-6. However, outside of Brittney Sykes, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron, the team has struggled to find offense.

McDonald could provide such an offensive push, whether she comes off the bench or not. With her double-digit performance in Indiana, McDonald showed that she can be the lead point guard of any unit on the floor.

The 26-year-old player would be a fit for the Mystics’ starting unit or a sparkplug off the bench as they look to continue their steady rise.

3. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings have shown promise this season, especially with top rookie Paige Bueckers. While it has not yet translated to wins, the team may need an extra boost in the point guard spot in a bid to salvage their season.

Aari McDonald could deliver a veteran presence off the bench for the Wings, whose team is now with a league-worst 1-11 record this season.

McDonald’s intangibles would fit perfectly alongside DiJonai Carrington, and Bueckers, who can also learn from McDonald’s impactful style.

Tyasha Harris has also been out this season, making them desperately in need of a backup point guard for the rest of the year.

4. LA Sparks

The LA Sparks’ guard depth has been suspect this season. Despite having Kelsey Plum, the team still found it hard to sustain its offensive flow throughout the game.

Adding McDonald could propel the team to another level, as they have shown that an offensive-minded point guard off the bench would help the Sparks become deadlier.

McDonald has also shown that she is a winning player with the Fever. With everything she has shown so far, McDonald would be a top candidate for the Sparks if they feel like adding another piece to their core.

5. Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury has been heavily reliant on Satou Sabally this season. Sabally could use another hand on the offensive end that can be a threat whenever she has the ball, like Aari McDonald.

McDonald could help in relieving pressure on Sabally, just like what she did for the Fever, which was without Clark, and Cunningham.

McDonald could be the reliable point guard the Mercury has longed this season, especially as they have billed themselves as one of the contenders this season.

