5 things to expect from top 2024 rookie class entering sophomore season ft. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and more

A year ago, WNBA fans were eagerly anticipating the pro debuts of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and the other stars of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Now that these prized rookies have gotten a season's worth of experience, they are ready to take the next step in their development as they embark on their sophomore season.

While this year's top pick Paige Bueckers commands much attention, the 2024 class remains a must-see group of up-and-coming stars. Here are five things that fans can expect from the standouts of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Caitlin Clark will have an even more "diversified" game

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game Two - Source: Getty

No one can deny that Caitlin Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, is one of the most skilled players in the league today. She's also a fierce competitor, which is why fans can expect her to keep pushing herself to new heights of excellence.

In a recent media availability, new Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White stated that she and her coaching staff are working to "diversify" Clark's skill set on offense. This might as well be a warning to the rest of the league that an even better version of CC is coming.

Angel Reese will have a massive chip on her shoulder

WNBA: SEP 06 Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

In her rookie season in the WNBA, Angel Reese was on the receiving end of criticism for a number of reasons, which ranged from her ability to finish at the rim to the way she would foul Caitlin Clark. In 2025, look for a more experienced Reese to use all this criticism as fuel to dominate games and influence the Chicago Sky's winning ways.

Cameron Brink will be raring to bounce back from her major injury

Minnesota Lynx v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

In June 2024, LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL 15 games into her first WNBA season. Since then, Brink has undergone rehab — and now, fans may be just weeks away from seeing the former no. 2 pick back in action.

According to ESPN's Holly Rowe, the 6-foot-4 power forward can make her much-awaited return around June this year. For someone who's missed a year of hoops action, Brink is perhaps the most determined that she's been to showcase her talents once again.

Kamilla Cardoso will expand her offensive skill set

WNBA: JUL 10 Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

No one can deny the defensive brilliance of Kamilla Cardoso, but during her rookie season, her skills on the other end of the floor left much to be desired. Of course, Cardoso's youth works to her advantage here, as she has plenty of time to develop her offensive skill set.

In the 2025 season, it will be interesting to see how Cardoso has improved as a scorer. Whether it's her bag of finishes around the rim or perhaps the improvement of her perimeter shooting, Cardoso will surely have a new dimension to her game.

Rickea Jackson will blossom alongside her new point guard

Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

The LA Sparks shook things up earlier this year when they acquired two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum in a blockbuster trade. While Plum's impact will be felt by the entire lineup, a young scorer like Rickea Jackson is bound to thrive with the veteran playmaking provided by the former Las Vegas Aces floor general.

In a recent interview with "The Sporting Tribune," Jackson shared that Plum is excited to get her "so many threes." Look for Jackson to get more scoring opportunities this season.

