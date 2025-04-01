5 veteran players who can impact their new team in 2025 WNBA season ft. DeWanna Bonner

WNBA free agency saw a flurry of big moves and trades by teams as they looked to put together the best roster ahead of the start of the season in May.

A key aspect of this year's free agency was the movement of various star veterans, who opted to switch teams after many years in pursuit of a championship. These veterans are expected to make a significant impact on their new teams in the upcoming season.

5 veteran players who can impact their new team in 2025 WNBA season

#1 DeWanna Bonner (Indiana Fever)

A two-time WNBA champion and a six-time All-Star, DeWanna Bonner significantly boosts the Indiana Fever's championship aspirations with her leadership. Bonner has played alongside some of the best players in the league, and can bring out the best from the Fever's young core, including Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Bonner is a threat on both ends of the floor and has a no-nonsense play style that will fit in seamlessly. With the addition of Bonner, the Fever are serious title contenders in the 2025 season.

#2 Kelsey Plum (LA Sparks)

The LA Sparks are coming off their worst season in the league, placing last with an 8-32 record. However, with the addition of two-time champion Kelsey Plum, the Sparks could turn a corner.

The seven-year veteran is a talented scorer and facilitator and brings forth a winning mentality. With Cameron Brink also expected to be back in action, Plum could fuel the Sparks' revival and help them snap their four-year playoff drought.

#3 Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces)

Jewell Loyd's addition to the Aces roster fills a crucial gap on their backcourt, replacing Kelsey Plum. While Plum is a more efficient shooter, Loyd is a versatile offensive weapon and also boasts impressive defensive prowess.

Loyd was a key part of the Seattle Storm's championship journey in 2018 and 2020, and is expected to fit in well with the strong Aces squad as they look to get back their championship status.

#4 Brittney Griner (Atlanta Dream)

Brittney Griner is one of the most dominant players in the league, and her move to the Atlanta Dream is the most prominent free-agent signing in the franchise's history.

The attention grabbed by Griner, coupled with her selflessness with the ball, could result in superb ball movement and overall cohesiveness for the team's play. Moreover, Griner's impact on both ends of the court is expected to transition to more wins for the Dream, who finished eighth in the 2024 regular season with a 15-25 record.

#5 Natasha Howard (Indiana Fever)

Natasha Howard started her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever in 2014, and has since gained experience with top teams and won three championships. Similar to DeWanna Bonner, Howard brings veteran leadership and championship experience on her return to the Fever, which will be very valuable for the young team.

Moreover, Howard is a versatile player who can improve the cohesiveness of the team, and her defensive prowess is expected to significantly improve their ability to defend the rim.

