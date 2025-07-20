5 WNBA All-Star Game Records Broken in 2025 Contest ft. Napheesa Collier's 36-Point Game

Napheesa Collier led her team to a 151-131 beatdown of Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. Collier and Co. led 49-36 after one quarter before coasting to the finish line. The Minnesota Lynx superstar dropped 32 points on a night multiple players made history.Caitlin Clark did not play due to a groin injury but remained active on the sidelines, acting as an assistant coach to Sandy Brondello. Without Clark, Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell gave the host team a reason to cheer for by dropping 20 points.However, the night belonged to Collier and her team. Players who entered the record books with their performances also got a warm reception from fans.5 Players who etched their names into WNBA All-Star Game history#5. Most points scored in WNBA All-Star Game historyBefore Saturday’s offensive onslaught, the 2023 showdown between Team Stewart and Team Wilson held the record for most points scored. Stewie’s selection beat Wilson’s group 143-127 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.Team Collier and Team Clark rewrote the history books at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse by putting up a 151-131 score. The 151 points by Collier and Co. were also the most scored by one team in All-Star Game history.#4. Skylar Diggins moves past Sue Bird for most assists in one All-Star gameIn front of a home crowd in 2017, Sue Bird dished 11 assists to help the West All-Stars beat their East counterparts 130-121.Eight years later, another Seattle Storm guard would break the mark. Skylar Diggins’ 12th assist pushed her past the WNBA legend. Diggins would add three more to her tally to finish the night with 15 dimes.#3. Nneka Ogwumike passes Maya Moore for most field goals madeMaya Moore was named the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game MVP, the third straight time she won the award. The Minnesota Lynx legend scored 18 points behind 8-for-17 shooting. Moore’s final shot gave her 54 made field goals, the most in the history of the annual event.On Saturday, Nneka Ogwumike eclipsed the record when she hit her 55th basket for her 11th point of the evening. The Seattle Storm forward eventually finished with 16 points and pushed her tally to 57 converted attempts.#2. Skylar Diggins records first triple-double in All-Star game historySkylar Diggins’ historic night continued late on Saturday. She finished her remarkable performance with an 11-point, 15-assist and 11-rebound night to record the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star game history.Since its inception in 1999, a few have come close to the feat, but no one has accomplished it until Diggins.#1. Napheesa Collier scores 36 points to set WNBA All-Star game recordNapheesa Collier started like a house on fire, making 11 of 12 shots in the first three quarters. Collier’s 31-footer with 5:36 gave her 35 points to break Arike Ogunbowale’s WNBA All-Star Game record of 34 set last year. She added a free to complete the and-1 play and pushed her tally to 36.Collier’s blistering night helped her earn MVP honors.