5 WNBA players Fever can sign amid hardship exception triggered by Caitlin Clark & teammates' injuries

Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham joined Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever injury list. Colson (leg) and Cunningham (ankle) suffered their respective injuries on Friday in the Fever’s 85-83 home loss to the Connecticut Sun. Clark is unavailable for at least another week, while the other two are day-to-day.

With injuries stacking up, Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said on Sunday that the team is looking for reinforcement. Teams with less than 10 available players could use the emergency hardship exception to sign a replacement player. A player signed to the “hardship” rule will be terminated once the injured player returns.

Players Fever can sign while dealing with injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham

#5 Diamond DeShields

Diamond DeShields might not be a popular choice for Indiana Fever fans after committing a hard foul against Caitlin Clark last season. While playing for the Chicago Sky, DeShields brought hustle and a defensive presence, assets Fever coach Stephanie White emphasized when looking for a replacement player.

DeShields struggled with the Sky last season, averaging 4.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. In five previous campaigns, she averaged 13.2 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She might be a good pick under the hardship exception rule.

#4 Jaelyn Brown

The Indiana Fever brought Jaelyn Brown to training camp. However, she could not make the cut, depriving her of the chance to join the Caitlin Clark supporting cast. Stephanie White cut Brown last to go with an 11-woman roster.

Brown already has some chemistry with Fever players and is familiar with White’s system. The Fever might bring her back while waiting for a few regulars to return healthy.

#3 Grace Berger

Grace Berger, who spent the past two seasons with the Indiana Fever, is a close friend of Caitlin Clark. More importantly, Berger can run the offense in stretches. She struggled to find minutes last season in Indiana’s guard-heavy roster. With three perimeter players injured, the Fever could get her to reinforce the team.

#2 Laeticia Amihere

Laeticia Amihere was a surprise cut by the Golden State Valkyries heading into the season. Amihere played well in the preseason but did not make it to coach Natale Nakase’s roster.

Indiana needs guards, but the 6-foot-3 forward could be an intriguing reinforcement. She can help with the scoring and rebounding load, while Kelsey Mitchell likely runs the point.

#1 Aari McDonald

Aari McDonald might be the best fit for the Indiana Fever while the team deals with injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham. The LA Sparks surprisingly cut the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up heading into the 2025 season.

McDonald averaged 8.7 PPG (5th) and 3.7 (2nd) APG with the Sparks last season. The 5-foot-6 guard has already proven that she can run an offense as a starting point guard, a need the Fever look to address.

Aari McDonald played well against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever last season. Perhaps, Stephanie White could use that talent on her injury-riddled roster.

