5 WNBA Players Who Could Follow Angel Reese's Lead And Become Victoria's Secret Models feat. Sophie Cunningham

WNBA forward Angel Reese became the first professional athlete to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret during the brand’s show on Oct. 13. The Chicago Sky star made history as she took the ramp for the lingerie brand next to a star-studded lineup featuring some of the most famous models in the world.

Ad

Speaking after the show, Angel Reese expressed her belief that her appearance at the show was “destined.” Her WNBA peers celebrated her historic moment with Victoria’s Secret, extending their congratulations on social media.

On Wednesday, Sophie Cunningham joined in, saying Reese “killed it” during her rampwalk, expressing her own childhood wish to be a model for Victoria’s Secret.

Following Cunningham’s comments, fans have been speculating about other WNBA stars who could follow Reese’s lead and work with brands like Victoria’s Secret. Let's take a look

Ad

Trending

5 WNBA players who can become Victoria’s Secret models after Angel Reese ft. Sophie Cunningham

1) Sophie Cunningham

At 6-foot-1, Sophie Cunningham easily has the features to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway with the top models in the business. Moreover, she has explicitly expressed her wish to follow in Angel Reese’s footsteps, making her an ideal candidate for the brand.

Ad

While Cunningham has done minimal work as a model, she took no time at all to endear herself to the Indiana Fever fanbase and has more than enough pull to justify an appearance for Victoria’s Secret.

2) DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington (Credits: Getty)

Known for her bold outfits and silky smooth hair, fans appreciate Carrington for her style and fierce attitude. These are qualities that are also celebrated by modern fashion brands, making her an easy pick to succeed Angel Reese as the next WNBA player to work with Victoria’s Secret.

Ad

3) Satou Sabally

Born in New York and raised in Germany, the German-American player’s unique background and sharp features give her a look akin to many famous models. Sabally has also dabbled in fashion and modeling campaigns for various brands, giving her the credentials to potentially work with Victoria’s Secret in the future.

4) Cameron Brink

Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

At 6-foot-4 with a slender build and sharp facial features, Cameron Brink has been drawing comparisons with supermodels ever since she first stepped into the WNBA. Her first two seasons have been marred by injury, and while this has held her back from basketball, Brink has used this time to build her brand off the court.

Ad

Easily one of the most recognizable young athletes in basketball, Brink would be a strong candidate to follow Angel Reese’s lead and model for Victoria’s Secret.

5) Skylar Diggins

One of the biggest stars in the WNBA, Skylar Diggins, has been one of the faces of women’s basketball for years. Her star power extends beyond the court as she has become known for her striking features and confident presence, qualities that any brand could utilize.

Moreover, Diggins has experience with modeling, having worked with several brands, including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. Diggins is easily more suited to be a Victoria’s Secret model than most WNBA players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More