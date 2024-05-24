The WNBA began in 1996 with eight teams and has since expanded to 12 teams. The growing popularity of women's basketball prompted the building and renovation of stadiums across the country.

The stadiums not only serve as homes to WNBA teams but also host various other sports teams from different leagues, including the NBA. The arenas are designed to be hubs of excitement, functioning as entertainment centers as well.

On average, the WNBA stadiums can accommodate an average of 12,435 fans, with the Atlanta Dream home, the Gateway Center Arena, offering the least capacity with 3,500 seats.

With that, here's a list of the league's five stadiums that boast the largest seating capacity.

5 WNBA stadiums with the largest seating capacity

#5: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indiana Fever)

Located in downtown Indianapolis, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse is home to the Indiana Fever and the Indiana Pacers of the NBA. The stadium opened in 1999 and boasts a maximum capacity of 17,923 seats. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse also hosted the NBA's All-Star Week in February 2024.

#4: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Storm)

Situated in the heart of Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood at Seattle Center, the Climate Pledge Arena is home to the Seattle Storm and has a maximum seating capacity of 18,100.

It was also formerly home to the NBA's Seattle Sonics before the team shifted to Oklahoma City in 2008 to emerge as the OKC Thunder.

#3: Footprint Center (Phoenix Mercury)

The Footprint Center in Phoenix debuted in 1992 and can seat up to 18,422. The stadium not only serves as the home arena for the Phoenix Mercury, but it also houses the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. The Footprint Center will host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Week in July.

#2: Crypto.com Arena (LA Sparks)

The LA Sparks' home arena, the Crypto.com Arena, is situated in Los Angeles and has a maximum capacity of 18,997 seats. The stadium opened in 1999 and is also home to the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers in the NBA.

#1: Target Center (Minnesota Lynx)

The Target Center in Minneapolis, which first opened in 1991, has a maximum seating capacity of 19,356, making it the largest WNBA stadium. Aside from the Minnesota Lynx, the stadium also hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves' home games in the NBA.