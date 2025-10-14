A'ja Wilson Free Agency: 3 potential destinations for Aces’ superstar despite dominant 4x MVP run with WNBA champs

A'ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to their third championship in four seasons. Wilson also won several accolades this year, including being named the WNBA MVP for the fourth time in her career.

Due to the upcoming expiration of the current CBA deal on Oct. 31, most players have timed their contracts to expire at the end of the 2025 season. This includes the 29-year-old Wilson, who is an unrestricted free agent after completing her two-year, $400,000 contract.

While it doesn't appear that the reigning MVP might leave Las Vegas to sign with another team, anything can happen, as the WNBA is heading to an uncertain offseason.

Should A'ja Wilson express her desire to leave Las Vegas, she will not have a shortage of suitors. Here are three potential destinations that make sense for the seven-time WNBA All-Star.

Three potential destinations for A'ja Wilson

#1 LA Sparks

A'ja Wilson could choose to sign with the Sparks and exchange the bright lights of Las Vegas for Los Angeles. As she has shown in her eight seasons with the Aces, Wilson thrives in the spotlight.

In addition, Wilson will be reunited with her former teammate, Kelsey Plum, who was part of the Aces' back-to-back title runs in 2022 and 2023. The Wilson-Plum connection is proven and could lead the Sparks back to prominence. LA is on a five-year playoff drought, the longest in its history.

#2 New York Liberty

Just a season removed from its first championship in 2024, the New York Liberty enters a crucial offseason. The team fired coach Sandy Brondello, as its title defense ended in a first-round exit. They are plagued with several injuries throughout the season, but on paper, the Liberty's roster is deep, and this could attract Wilson.

According to WNBA insider Jack Maloney, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart have expressed their desires to return. New York could build around a veteran big three of Wilson, Stewart and Ionescu.

#3 Indiana Fever

Another intriguing destination for Wilson is the Indiana Fever. Wilson suited up for Caitlin Clark's team during the 2025 All-Star Game. The superstar pairing of Wilson and Clark could not just deliver a title in Indiana, but could also have an effect in the WNBA.

Clark has been credited with the league's increasing popularity. She has broken attendance records and has sent ticket prices spiking wherever she played. With the WNBA MVP on Clark's side, the Fever could set more records, which could attract more viewership and sponsors to the league.

