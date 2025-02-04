A'ja Wilson Nike A’One shoe & apparel collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A'ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, announced a signature shoe and apparel collection with Nike in May 2024, becoming the 13th WNBA player to design and release a signature shoe. The announcement, made on the back of Nike's success with Sabrina Ionescu, was welcomed with much fanfare and has been one of the most anticipated releases from the brand in recent years.

After a long wait, we finally have details on the range of signature products, their pricing and where they may be purchased.

The A'One collection, including four colorways of the signature shoe and apparel ranging from hoodies, T-shirts and shorts is expected to be released in May, according to Nike's confirmation. With A'ja Wilson basking in the glory of her jersey retirement by the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, the announcement of the launch of her product line is only bound to add to what has been a stellar year for the athlete on and off the court.

The signature shoe has been priced at $110 for an adult pair, while the kid's variant is priced at $90. The pricing for the apparel collection ranges from $40 for the adult tee to $100 for the signature hoodies, and the kid's tees are priced at $30 with the kid's fleece hoodies going for $55.

A'ja Wilson's signature collection, including the sneakers and the apparel collection, is set to be available at SNKRS, nike.com and select retail locations in May, according to the announcement of the launch on Nike's website.

A'ja Wilson said that the shoe has been designed to help young hoopers level up.

The three-time WNBA MVP, who has been a Nike athlete since 2018, has said that the A'One line is "meant to go the distance, taking control from the jump and dominating the floor on every play," intending to support her own game while providing "young hoopers a tool to level up."

The shoe employs some of Nike's most innovative design elements, such as the Cushlon ST2 foam base, an improved traction pattern, and a breathable mesh aimed at providing functionality beyond the style associated with the sneaker line.

The design includes various personal elements that pay homage to A'ja Wilson's family and her roots. The highlight of the design is arguably the placement of Wilson's famous postgame quote "Weakness? Weakness? We don't have time for that" on the heel of the shoe.

A'ja Wilson's famous quote on the A'One signature shoe - Source: Nike.com

While it is surprising that one of the WNBA's best players took so long to get her signature sneaker line, the enthusiasm surrounding the product line bodes well for the future of women's sports and women-centric products by leading brands.

With boyfriend and NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo, who cheered Wilson at her South Carolina jersey retirement, rumored to be a sneaker free agent since late 2024, one could also see the A'Ones in NBA action, providing the line with some additional publicity in the men's game.

The A'Ones could be hot property come May, and the time spent by Nike and Wilson in perfecting a signature shoe could be time well spent.

