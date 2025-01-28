A'ja Wilson's 4 words highlight LeBron James' incredible chase-down block on Clippers guard

A'ja Wilson is one of the most decorated WNBA players of all time, guiding the Las Vegas Aces to two championships while being the league's MVP three times and DPOY twice. Naturally, comparisons have been made to various superstars of the men's game, and an inevitable comparison that has been made often is to LeBron James.

As the saying goes, "game recognizes game," and both superstars have routinely acknowledged each other's greatness in public.

The most recent account of their respectful interactions has come via Instagram, where Wilson shared a clip of James chasing down the LA Clippers' Norman Powell to add yet another trademark block to his highlight compilations. She appreciated the mastery of the move and captioned the video "This video is clean" while reposting it to her followers.

A'ja Wilson reposts LeBron James' chase-down block against the Clippers

A'ja Wilson, as a four-time WNBA blocks leader, is an authority herself on the art of shot-blocking. King James and his chase-down blocks are part of NBA lore, and to see her share the footage of LeBron's latest blocking exploit demonstrates how exhilarating a "blocked by James" moment can be even to the best in the business. "Clean" as Wilson put it, is an apt description for his block on local rival Norman Powell.

Even at 40, to pull out such blocks against younger opponents is inspirational, and LeBron James continues to put up a fight against Father Time, proving all his critics wrong even at this ripe age while playing with his son for the LA Lakers.

A'ja Wilson is certainly someone who appreciates his greatness and is part of the population of basketball fans who do not take Lebron's career for granted, as her public appreciation of his game proves.

LeBron James has often publicly celebrated "lil sis" A'ja Wilson's achievements in the WNBA

The respect LeBron James and A'ja Wilson share is mutual and very much in the public eye. One of the most famous interactions between the two on social media took place when James tweeted out Wilson after her 42-point performance against the Dallas Wings in 2024.

James was also among the most prominent NBA names to cheer for Wilson as she became the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a single season. Having arguably the biggest name in basketball cheer for your achievements must certainly be a motivating factor that speaks loudly for the popularity of Wilson and the women's game in general.

With LeBron James frequently linked with rumors of owning an NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas in the future, and A'ja Wilson well settled into life with the Aces, it could be that Sin City is home to two of basketball's finest in the future.

