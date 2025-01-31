Aliyah Boston drops 3-word reaction as Natasha Howard re-signs with Fever in blockbuster homecoming move

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston was the first overall pick in 2023 and instantly proved to be a star in the WNBA. However, the Fever didn't quite have team success, got the No.1 pick yet again, and didn't pass up on an opportunity to pair Boston with Caitlin Clark.

Together with veteran All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, they led Indiana back to the playoffs in their first season. With Mitchell re-signing, expectations were high for further improvement.

The Fever's signing of three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard has raised hopes for a championship run. The signing has the Indiana camp at a fever pitch.

Minutes after Howard announced her return to the Fever on Friday, Boston jumped on the comments.

"Let’s get it!!!🤩🤩🤩," Boston wrote.

Trending

Aliyah Boston's reaction to Natasha Howard's Indiana return - Source: Instagram/natashahoward/6

The betting odds per Bet365 for the Indiana Fever winning the championship is now at 9/1, giving them the fourth-best chance out of the 12 teams in the league. New York Liberty (2/1), Las Vegas Aces (5/2) and Minnesota Lynx (7/2) are now the only teams ahead of them as odds-on favorites to win the league.

Boston and Clark seemed to have sparked life back to the Fever after a torrid run of disappointment. The management has certainly not slacked in providing them as much support as quickly as possible to extend their championship window.

Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard could become the best defensive frontcourt in the WNBA

Pairing a former WNBA DPOY with a two-time Naismith DPOY in their frontcourt is what the Fever have managed to do with the acquisition of Howard. Coincidentally, both players averaged 2.1 stocks (blocks plus steals) in the 2024 season and their pairing could prove to be a nightmare for opposition forwards looking to attack the rim.

Aliyah Boston in defensive duty for the Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

With an offensive force in the WNBA's assist leader, Clark, the Fever has quietly assembled what could be called a super team, and the defensive presence of the Howard-Boston tandem is bound to create havoc that leads to transition offense spearheaded by Clark's gravity.

The newly appointed GM, Amber Cox, has wasted no time building a roster capable of adding to the Fever's only WNBA title from their Tamika Catchings era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback