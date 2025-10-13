  • home icon
  • "Amazing and refreshing": Skip Bayless couldn't be happier at Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift's screen time snub after Travis Kelce's plays 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:40 GMT
Skip Bayless was impressed with NBC for not offering Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift's reactions much screen time every time Travis Kelce made a play on Sunday. Clark and Swift's appearances at Chiefs' games remain one of the bigger attractions on game days due to their following.

It's almost a given for a broadcaster to view them as much as possible. NBC, which had the rights to televise the Lions-Chiefs contest, didn't give in. Bayless couldn't contain his excitement over it and shared his thoughts on X, saying:

"Amazing (and refreshing) that NBC is choosing not to show Taylor Swift (and Caitlin Clark) up in the box every time Kelce makes a play."
As popular as Clark and Swift are, the duo draws plenty of negative attention, which comes with their fame. Not just that, hardcore football fans also feel that the attention they receive is a distraction from the game and disrupts the broadcast's flow.

It boils down to preference, and in this case, Skip Bayless was among those who didn't want to watch Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift as much as what was happening on the field.

Fans echo Skip Bayless' sentiment as Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift's reunion for Travis Kelce and Chiefs' game goes viral

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift nearly always break the internet when they link up. NFL Sunday was no different. As cameras spanned to Clark greeting Swift and Travis Kelce's family, fans online didn't waste much time in stacking up the comments section.

While majority of them were Clark and Swift's fans who were hyping the duo, there was a decent chunk who echoed Skip Bayless' sentiment over their screen time.

Here's how they reacted:

The Chiefs won 30-17, improving to 2-0 when Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift are in the house. When the duo first appeared together on Jan. 18, the Chiefs beat the Texans 23-14 in the AFC Divisional clash. Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, finished the night with six receptions and 78 receiving yards.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
