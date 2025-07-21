Angel Reese seemingly reveals true feelings about Fever fans after 3 days in Caitlin Clark's hometown with cryptic message

Angel Reese made a major remark after three days in rival Caitlin Clark's hometown, surrounded by Indiana Fever fans during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. The event was a massive hit with an impressive turnout. All players who spoke about the reception had positive things to say about the city and its fans.On the other hand, Reese dropped a cryptic statement after wrapping up the All-Star festivities on Sunday. The Chicago Sky superstar, who has allegedly had her fair share of troubles with Fever fans, took to X, saying she had a lot of fun, but only because of the &quot;players.&quot;Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKthis was the most fun i’ve had in a whileee because of the PLAYERS. shoutout to yall. back to the regularly scheduled program 🥴 #indiami ✌🏽Reese highlighted &quot;players&quot; in all caps, which seemingly suggested that she was throwing shade at the hometown fans.On the opening night of the season for the Sky and Fever at the Gainbridge Arena, Reese complained about fans directing hateful comments at her during the contest. The WNBA investigated the allegations but closed the inquiry after finding no substantial evidence.Her rivalry with Clark has also seen Reese facing the brunt of the trolling online, so there hasn't been any love lost between the two sides.Angel Reese receives tremendous love from fans during All-Star introductions on Caitlin Clark's homecourt Angel Reese playing in Indiana against Caitlin Clark has generally resulted in a controversy of some sort. However, that wasn't the case during Saturday's 2025 WNBA All-Star game. During the All-Star intros, most may have expected fans to boo Reese, but they changed the narrative and gave her a massive ovation instead.Reese also got love from fans on the streets during a campaign for her newly released shoe. She captioned the post, &quot;I'm in your cityyy,&quot; and titled the video &quot;walk in your trap, takeover your trap.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel Reese also stayed back in the city after the festivities for the afterparty. Her next visit to Indianapolis will be with the Chicago Sky on August 9 and September 5. The Fever are up 2-0 on the season against their East rivals, with blowout wins on both occasions. Caitlin Clark played the first game on opening night, but was out with injury in their next clash.