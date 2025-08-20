  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "At least we love each other endlessly": Caitlin Clark drops striking reaction to heartfelt pictures with injured Sophie Cunningham and others

"At least we love each other endlessly": Caitlin Clark drops striking reaction to heartfelt pictures with injured Sophie Cunningham and others

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 20, 2025 01:46 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
"At least we love each other endlessly": Caitlin Clark drops striking reaction to heartfelt pictures with injured Sophie Cunningham and others. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever's injury list grew on Tuesday as Sophie Cunningham joined Caitlin Clark on the sidelines. In a statement, the Indiana-based franchise made the dreaded announcement, revealing that Cunningham will not suit up again this season due to a right knee injury.

Ad

The 3-and-D specialist became the third Fever guard to be ruled out of the ongoing season. Earlier, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald saw their campaigns come to a premature end after suffering brutal injuries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the update on Cunningham, Indiana photographer Bri Lewerke shared an unmissable post on Instagram. The post featured 18 heartfelt pictures of Caitlin Clark and her injured teammates, with Lewerke’s caption perfectly summing up the kind of season the Fever have endured.

"Pour one out for our fallen Fever girlies," she wrote.
Ad

Caitlin Clark wasted no time in reacting to the post. The superstar point guard dropped two heartfelt comments as she continued to work hard behind the scenes to make her comeback before the playoffs begin.

"Cruel summer hitting," she wrote in one comment.
"At least we love each other endlessly," she wrote in another comment.
Photo Credit: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)
Photo Credit: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)

The Indiana Fever are scheduled to play nine more regular-season games and the franchise is locked in an intense race with multiple other teams to secure a playoff berth. Stephanie White's team is currently ranked sixth in the league with a 19-16 record.

Ad

Caitlin Clark targeting a return before playoffs

The Indiana Fever haven't provided a concrete update on when Caitlin Clark could make her highly anticipated comeback from injury. The former Iowa standout sustained a right groin injury before the All-Star weekend and hasn't played for the Fever since.

Coach Stephanie White recently spoke about Clark’s return timeline and made a major statement. She revealed that the "hope" is for Clark to return to action before the regular season ends. It will be interesting to see how many games the two-time All-Star gets under her belt to reach optimum shape before the playoffs, if she returns this season.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications