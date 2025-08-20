"At least we love each other endlessly": Caitlin Clark drops striking reaction to heartfelt pictures with injured Sophie Cunningham and others

The Indiana Fever's injury list grew on Tuesday as Sophie Cunningham joined Caitlin Clark on the sidelines. In a statement, the Indiana-based franchise made the dreaded announcement, revealing that Cunningham will not suit up again this season due to a right knee injury.The 3-and-D specialist became the third Fever guard to be ruled out of the ongoing season. Earlier, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald saw their campaigns come to a premature end after suffering brutal injuries.Following the update on Cunningham, Indiana photographer Bri Lewerke shared an unmissable post on Instagram. The post featured 18 heartfelt pictures of Caitlin Clark and her injured teammates, with Lewerke’s caption perfectly summing up the kind of season the Fever have endured.&quot;Pour one out for our fallen Fever girlies,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark wasted no time in reacting to the post. The superstar point guard dropped two heartfelt comments as she continued to work hard behind the scenes to make her comeback before the playoffs begin.&quot;Cruel summer hitting,&quot; she wrote in one comment.&quot;At least we love each other endlessly,&quot; she wrote in another comment.Photo Credit: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)The Indiana Fever are scheduled to play nine more regular-season games and the franchise is locked in an intense race with multiple other teams to secure a playoff berth. Stephanie White's team is currently ranked sixth in the league with a 19-16 record.Caitlin Clark targeting a return before playoffsThe Indiana Fever haven't provided a concrete update on when Caitlin Clark could make her highly anticipated comeback from injury. The former Iowa standout sustained a right groin injury before the All-Star weekend and hasn't played for the Fever since.Coach Stephanie White recently spoke about Clark’s return timeline and made a major statement. She revealed that the &quot;hope&quot; is for Clark to return to action before the regular season ends. It will be interesting to see how many games the two-time All-Star gets under her belt to reach optimum shape before the playoffs, if she returns this season.