Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun Preview and Prediction for June 2 2024 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will look to stretch their WNBA winning streak to eight games when they face the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center Arena on Sunday.

Led by Dewanna Bonner, the Sun will be aiming to add another victim to the pile of wins they have amassed this season. Bonner has averaged 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals across seven games.

Connecticut beat the Dallas Wings 74-72, leaning on Brionna Jones with a season-high 22 points, while Alyssa Thomas put up 15 markers, as the Sun continued to use their balanced offensive attack to their opponents this season.

The Sun are the only unbeaten team in the WNBA season now, marking the longest winning streak to start the season for the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Dream will enter the game with momentum after dispatching the Las Vegas Aces, 78-74. Allisha Gray dropped 24 points, four rebounds and three assists to hand Atlanta its fourth win in six games.

Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun game details and odds

The game will be on Sunday, June 2, at the Gateway Center Arena scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET. Dream vs Sun will be airing on NBC Sports Boston and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Sun (-165) vs Dream (+145)

Spread: Sun (-3.5) vs Dream (+4)

Total (O/U): Sun u159.5 (-110) vs Dream u159.5 (-110)

Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun preview

The Sun holds a 31-28 record against the Dream in the WNBA regular season history. However, Connecticut is 11-18 when they visit Atlanta. Dream’s coach Tanisha Wright stands 1-6 all time versus the Sun and is coaching her third season with Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun injury report and starting lineup

The injury report sees Jordin Canada will be out for the Atlanta Dream against the Sun because of a hand injury.

G - Allisha Gray | G - Rhyne Howard | G - Haley Jones | F - Tina Charles | C - Cheyenna Parker-Tyus

The Dream usually utilize a nine-woman lineup, which also includes Aerial Powers, Crystal Dangerfield, and Naz Hilmon.

Meanwhile, the Sun will again miss Abby Hsu as she remains in the inactive roster. Her status for the rest of the season remains unclear.

G - Tyasha Harris | G - DiJonai Carrington | F - Alyssa Thomas | F - Dewanna Bonner | C - Brionna James

Connecticut’s rotation also features Mariah Jefferson, Rachel Banham, and Tiffany Mitchell.

Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun prediction

Like in most games this season, the Sun is heavily favored to win versus the Dream. They are projected to win their eighth straight game and continue their streak.

Despite oddmakers predicting a Connecticut win, expect the Dream to cover the spread. The total is expected to go under 159 points.