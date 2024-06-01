Connecticut Sun start 2024 WNBA with 7-0 record: Ranking teams with best starts to the season in history

The Connecticut Sun are the hottest team in the WNBA. They solidified their position on Friday with a thrilling 74-72 win over the Dallas Wings to extend their unbeaten start to the 2024 WNBA season.

The high-flying Connecticut Sun registered their seventh win in succession and are only team yet to lose a game this season. They are atop the standings with 7-0 record. The remaining 11 teams have lost at least two games.

In terms of teams with the best start to a WNBA season, Connecticut is the 12th team to begin a new campaign with 7-0 record.

Teams with the best start to a WNBA season

Minnesota Lynx holds the record for the best start to a WNBA season. In 2016, the Lynx began their season with 13 wins on the trot and went undefeated between May 14, 2016, and June 21, 2016.

That same year, the Los Angeles Sparks started the season with 11 victories. The "Tinseltown" franchise went undefeated between May 15, 2016, and June 17, 2016.

In 2012, the Minnesota Lynx started their campaign with 10 victories. They went undefeated between May 20, 2012, and June 15, 2012.

Thrice, a team has enjoyed a 9-0 start to its WNBA season. The Los Angeles Sparks began their 2001 and 2003 campaigns with nine wins. In 2017, the Lynx began their season with nine victories.

On six occasions, a team has made a 7-0 start to a WNBA season. New York Liberty did so in 199; the now defunct Houston Comets achieved it in 1999, while another defunct franchise, Detroit Shock, started their 2007 season with a 7-0 mark.

In 2014, the Lynx started their campaign with seven wins, while in 2023, the Las Vegas Aces did the same.

The Connecticut Sun have become the latest team to enter the list with their 7-0 start to the 2024 WNBA season. The Connecticut Sun have a shot at boosting their unbeaten streak and potentially scripting a new record by beating the Minnesota Lynx's record.

Considering how they are playing at the moment, the Sun have a good chance to remain unbeaten tor a while.