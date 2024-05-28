The Connecticut Sun take the top spot in these weekly power rankings. The Eastern Conference side is the only team to remain unbeaten so far as the 2024 WNBA season completes two weeks of scintillating action. The Sun is 5-0 while powerhouses New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces have lost a game each.

With the league hitting a pause ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the actions resume Tuesday onwards with the Sun hosting the Phoenix Mercury.

Ahead of the marquee matchup, here are the Week 2 power rankings with the Connecticut Sun leading the pack.

WNBA Power Rankings: Top 5 teams ft. Connecticut Sun (Week 2)

#5. Phoenix Mercury | 3-2

Phoenix Mercury

The new-look Phoenix Mercury is good with their shooting. Their 3-point work has been their key weapon as they have made 10+ 3s in their four games. In Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper, they have Wings who have shot relentlessly from beyond the arc.

The inclination towards being on offense has made defense more subpar and that sees them in fifth place. Against a quicker team like the Sky or the Aces, Phoenix needs more effort on defense and that remains a question mark.

#4. Minnesota Lynx | 4-1

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx continue to impress this season. Their defense has been their strongest suit and that's a stark contrast from how they fared on that end last season. Per CBS Sports, they boast a 91.2 defensive rating and are the best in the league at the moment. They are good at forcing turnovers and blocking shot-creation opportunities for teams. Napheesa Collier leads the steals and blocks for the Lynx with 1.5 each in the five games played so far.

#3. New York Liberty | 4-2

New York Liberty

It's not often you expect a clinical unit like the New York Liberty to slip the rungs early on in the season. Their elite offense has been less efficient this season, and they have been turnover-prone. Sabrina Ionescu's struggles from downtown can be part of why their offense has sputtered, but they have managed to hang on to wins despite losing two on the trot.

#2. Las Vegas Aces | 3-1

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky have played the least games (four) so far this season, and the former, barring the loss to Mercury, have looked consistent. The absence of Chelsea Gray has seen the load shift to A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. There is no worry as to how they have fared on both ends of the floor, but the depth might be a concern if one of the trio goes down to an injury.

#1. Connecticut Sun | 5-0

Connecticut Sun

They may not be winning games in flamboyant fashion, but the Connecticut Sun are winning. They had a close shave against Chicago Sky after Alyssa Thomas' ejection for a flagrant foul on Angel Reese, but they hung on for the win. There is work to be done on both ends of the floor, as their offense or defense seemingly collapses as the quarters inch to an end, but the course correction will likely come in at some point.

