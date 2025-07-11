Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 11 | WNBA 2025 season

The Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Friday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season.

In the opening week of the 2025 season, the Dream and the Fever squared off against each other twice. Atlanta won 91-90 on May 20, while Indiana prevailed 81-76 just two days later. Then, on June 10, the Dream had a resounding 77-58 win over the Fever.

Atlanta, in fact, has won two of its last three games. On Monday, the Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 90-81. Allisha Gray led the way with 24 points, four assists, and two steals.

The Valkyries also happened to be the Fever's most recent opponent, though Indiana came out on the losing end this past Wednesday. In the Fever's 80-61 blowout loss, Kelsey Mitchell had 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting (1-for-5 from beyond the arc).

A win on Friday would pull the Dream (12-7) to within a half-game of the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty (13-6). On the other hand, a victory by Indiana (9-10) allows Caitlin Clark and company to keep in step with the Washington Mystics (10-10), who are currently third in the East.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Injury report

Dream injury report for July 11

No Dream players have been reported as injured and out of action for this game.

Fever injury report for July 11

No Fever players have been reported as injured and out of action for this game.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Starting lineups and depth charts

Dream starting lineup and depth chart for July 11

Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray are expected to comprise the Dream's starting backcourt. Rhyne Howard and Brionna James bolster the frontcourt, while Brittney Griner will patrol the paint.

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Allisha Gray Te-Hina Paopao Jordin Canada Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Rhyne Howard Maya Caldwell Taylor Thierry Brionna Jones Nia Coffey Brittney Griner Naz Hillmon

Fever starting lineup and depth chart for July 11

Caitlin Clark, who has missed several games this season due to various injuries, will be making up for lost time in the starting lineup. She is expected to be joined by Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Aliyah Boston.

Starters 2nd unit Aari McDonald Lexie Hull Kelsey Mitchell Sophie Cunningham Caitlin Clark Sydney Colson Natasha Howard Makayla Timpson Aliyah Boston Damiris Dantas

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever?

The matchup between the Dream and the Fever is expected to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

