Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 11 | WNBA 2025 season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 11, 2025 08:24 GMT
The Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Friday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season.

In the opening week of the 2025 season, the Dream and the Fever squared off against each other twice. Atlanta won 91-90 on May 20, while Indiana prevailed 81-76 just two days later. Then, on June 10, the Dream had a resounding 77-58 win over the Fever.

Atlanta, in fact, has won two of its last three games. On Monday, the Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 90-81. Allisha Gray led the way with 24 points, four assists, and two steals.

The Valkyries also happened to be the Fever's most recent opponent, though Indiana came out on the losing end this past Wednesday. In the Fever's 80-61 blowout loss, Kelsey Mitchell had 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting (1-for-5 from beyond the arc).

A win on Friday would pull the Dream (12-7) to within a half-game of the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty (13-6). On the other hand, a victory by Indiana (9-10) allows Caitlin Clark and company to keep in step with the Washington Mystics (10-10), who are currently third in the East.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Injury report

Dream injury report for July 11

No Dream players have been reported as injured and out of action for this game.

Fever injury report for July 11

No Fever players have been reported as injured and out of action for this game.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Starting lineups and depth charts

Dream starting lineup and depth chart for July 11

Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray are expected to comprise the Dream's starting backcourt. Rhyne Howard and Brionna James bolster the frontcourt, while Brittney Griner will patrol the paint.

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Allisha GrayTe-Hina Paopao
Jordin CanadaShatori Walker-Kimbrough
Rhyne HowardMaya CaldwellTaylor Thierry
Brionna JonesNia Coffey
Brittney GrinerNaz Hillmon
Fever starting lineup and depth chart for July 11

Caitlin Clark, who has missed several games this season due to various injuries, will be making up for lost time in the starting lineup. She is expected to be joined by Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Aliyah Boston.

Starters2nd unit
Aari McDonaldLexie Hull
Kelsey MitchellSophie Cunningham
Caitlin ClarkSydney Colson
Natasha HowardMakayla Timpson
Aliyah BostonDamiris Dantas
How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever?

The matchup between the Dream and the Fever is expected to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

