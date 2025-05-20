Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 20 | WNBA 2025 Season

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever will hit the court on Tuesday as they take on the Atlanta Dream in their second game of the 2025 WNBA season. The Fever are off to a stellar start, beating Chicago Sky 93-58 at home on Sunday. Clark started her second year with a bang, recording a triple-double (20 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) along with four blocks and two steals.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream came within four points of winning their season opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Atlanta was led by Allisha Gray, who finished with 26 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.
Tuesday’s game between the Fever and the Dream will be their 75th regular-season meeting. Atlanta leads their head-to-head 38-36. Their last meeting on May 10 saw Indiana beat Atlanta 81-76 in preseason.
Both teams have undergone changes over the offseason, adding new coaches and veteran stars. The Fever seems to have more quality than Atlanta, adding players like Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.
With Jordin Canada injured, the Dream might struggle to keep up with Caitlin Clark and Co.
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports May 20
Indiana Fever injury report
The Fever will be close to full health against the Dream. Sophie Cunningham remains the only player whose availability is doubtful, as she's listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
Atlanta Dream injury report
The Dream also have a fairly clean bill of health. Jordin Canada was diagnosed with a right knee injury and is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, as announced by the Dream on Friday.
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 20
Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart
The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston
Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Atlanta Dream are expected to start Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Te-Hina Paopao, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner.