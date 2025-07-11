Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (July 11) | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream will start a season-long six-game road trip with a showdown against the Indiana Fever on Friday. Atlanta is coming off a 90-81 win on Monday against the Golden State Valkyries, which drubbed the Fever 80-61 two nights ago. Allisha Gray and Co. look to win back-to-back games and win the season series against the Fever.
Meanwhile, the Fever hope to bounce back after an uninspiring performance against the Valkyries. Caitlin Clark returned from a five-game absence due to a groin injury, but Indiana suffered a blowout loss in front of a disappointed fan base. Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell and Clark look to end their team’s two-game losing skid.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction
Moneyline: Dream (+120) vs. Fever (-145)
Odds: Dream (+2.5) vs. Fever (-2.5)
Total (O/U): Dream (o167.5 -110) vs. Fever (u167.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever preview
After two closely-fought games, the Atlanta Dream dominated the Indiana Fever 77-58 on June 10. In that encounter, the Dream took advantage of Caitlin Clark’s absence to run rings around the Fever. Atlanta had more rebounds, assists, blocks and committed fewer turnovers.
Clark has returned, but the Fever were flat in their last outing. The Dream could take advantage of Indiana’s malaise by again playing with more pace, energy and hustle. Atlanta has a good chance of winning the season series 3-1 if it can sustain that kind of performance.
Meanwhile, the Fever played like Clark’s return would guarantee a win when they took on the Valkyrie. Instead, they were handed a neat lesson in chemistry and hard work by a visiting team missing a few key players.
Atlanta is healthy, making it crucial for the Fever to step up their cohesiveness and execution. The Fever aren’t going anywhere if they remain complacent.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups
Dream
PG: Jordin Canada | SG: Allisha Gray | SG: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney Griner
Fever
PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever betting tips
Caitlin Clark is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Coming off a groin injury, she delivered 10 points, five rebounds and six assists against the Valkyries on Wednesday. The newly named All-Star captain likely fails to hit the 32.5 (O/U) props for points+rebounds+assists combined.
Rhyne Howard is averaging 16.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 4.7 apg. Howard has had an up-and-down season when matched up against the Fever. She will likely go under her 25.5 (O/U) props for points+rebounds+assists combined.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever prediction
The Dream are the in-form team, but the Fever are raring to bounce back after two straight losses. Clark and Co. are at home and likely walking away with a win that beats the -2.5 spread.