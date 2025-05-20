Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever, who had opposing results in their season-opening games, will clash on Tuesday. Atlanta failed to complete a rally on Friday and lost 94-90 to the Washington Mystics. The Dream hope to bounce back with a road win against their in-form opponents.
Meanwhile, the Fever showed why they received so much preseason hype. They blasted the Chicago Sky 93-58 behind a dominating offense and a stifling defense. Indiana looks to stay unbeaten by defending its home court.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Dream (+300) vs. Fever (-380)
Odds: Dream (+8.0) vs. Fever (-8.0)
Total (O/U): Dream (o171.5 -110) vs. Fever (u171.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Preview
The Atlanta Dream got off to a fast start but eventually wilted in their season-opening game. Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones showed why the team pursued and signed them in the offseason.
Behind Griner and Jones, Atlanta dominated the boards 37-26, including 15-5 on the offensive glass. What doomed the Dream were their error-prone ways that led to 16 turnovers that led to 20 points by the Mystics.
The Dream can’t afford to cough up the ball too many times against Indiana’s surprisingly stifling defense.
Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever’s sizzling offense, but it was their defense that turned heads when they blew away the Chicago Sky. Aliyah Boston anchored the defense that limited Chicago to 26 second-half points.
The Dream likely has more bite offensively than the Sky, but the Fever could go unbeaten if their defense remains stout.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups
Dream
PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SG: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney Griner
Fever
PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: DeWanna Bonner | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Betting Tips
Natasha Howard had five rebounds in Indiana’s season-opening win. Atlanta’s pairing of Griner and Jones will give the veteran forward more reason to stay under the boards and likely top her 5.5 (O/U) rebound prop.
Rhyne Howard had a rough-shooting night on Friday, finishing the game with 11 points behind 4-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-12 from deep. Howard will not shy away from launching shots. If she regains her shooting touch, she is likely to top her 16.5 (O/U) points prop.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Prediction
The Dream gave the Fever a good fight before losing 81-76 at home in the preseason. Caitlin Clark and Co. are at the hosts and they look impressive on both ends in their debut this season. They will likely stay unbeaten with a win that beats the -8.0 spread.