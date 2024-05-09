Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Preview for 2024 WNBA Preseason | May 9, 2024

The Atlanta Dream will face the Indiana Fever for their second and final preseason game ahead of the 2024-25 WNBA regular season on Thursday in Indiana, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

While the matchup was originally scheduled for Friday, May 10, the Dream-Fever preseason game was moved to Thursday. This was done because of a scheduling conflict as the NBA's Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final series.

The upcoming matchup will be Caitlin Clark's first game at the Fever's home ground and will feature a sold-out crowd who'll be there to watch the star make her preseason home court debut.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Preview

The Atlanta Dream are coming off an 87-84 win against the Washington Mystics whom they faced for their first preseason game on Saturday. Destanni Henderson recorded seven points, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal in the game to lead the Dream to victory.

Previously, the Dream secured the fifth spot in the 2023 WNBA playoffs with a 19-21 record last season. They concluded their season with a 2-0 defeat in the first round of the playoffs against the Dallas Wings.

On the other hand, the Indiana Fever head into the matchup after a 79-76 loss against the Dallas Wings on Saturday. Caitlin Clark, the Fever's first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, led the team's losing effort with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in her WNBA preseason debut.

The Fever concluded their previous season in the third-last spot of the table and were unable to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Both teams share a 2-2 record against each other in the previous season ahead of their preseason matchup. The Fever had clinched the win 83-80 the last time the teams faced each other on 28 Aug. during the 2023 WNBA regular season.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Prediction

With the Indiana Fever boasting a bolstered roster featuring their star first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Fever are anticipated to clinch victory in their their home debut game for the season against the Atlanta Dream.

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever pre-season game?

The Dream-Fever preseason game will not be available on national TV or any major streaming platform. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass on a subscription basis to stream the game live online.