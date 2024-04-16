Indiana Fever Depth Chart for 2024 WNBA Season after drafting Caitlin Clark

With Caitlin Clark in the mix, the Indiana Fever will be one of the teams to watch out for in the 2024 WNBA season. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard was selected as the No. 1 overall pick during the 2024 WNBA Draft, giving the Fever one of the better chances at cementing a solid core.

Clark will now share the floor with last year's top overall pick, Aliyah Boston, who was an All-Star selection and Rookie of the Year in 2023. The Fever will hope for a better finish than their 10th-place run last edition.

The addition of Clark to Indiana brings good news, but it also complicates the process of selecting their starters. They have nine players vying for the guard positions and it's hard to imagine the Iowa superstar not immediately starting as the team's lead PG. Kelsey Mitchell led the side in scoring with 18.2 points per game, and chances are that she will perhaps slot in at the No. 2 place. Erica Wheeler is the other playmaker to note as she led the side in assists (5.0 APG).

The acquisition of Clark, along with some reliable scoring options in Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, make Indiana an offensive threat. While there will be a period of adjustment for the rookie, the right combination will be as exciting as the 2023-24 OKC Thunder unit.

Here's a quick look at the Fever's depth chart for the upcoming season.

With Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever has more guards in its arsenal. Here's a quick look at the 2024 roster.

Player Position Caitlin Clark G Kelsey Mitchell G Erica Wheeler G Kristy Wallace G Grace Berger G Celeste Taylor G Leilani Correa G Maya Caldwell G Lexie Hull G

They have four bona fide options at the center:

Player Position Aliyah Boston C NaLyssa Smith C Damiris Dantas C Temi Fagbenle C



At forward:

Player Position Katie Lou Samuelson F Victaria Saxton F

The Fever have ample options and their versatility will be an x-factor to watch out for. Here's a look at their depth for the season.

Point Guard Caitlin Clark Kelsey Mitchell Erica Wheeler Shooting Guard Kelsey Mitchell Caitlin Clark Kristy Wallace Small Forward Katie Lou Samuelson Lexie Hull Victaria Saxton Power Forward NaLyssa Smith Aliyah Boston Katie Lou Samuelson Center Aliyah Boston NaLyssa Smith Damiris Dantas

Last season, the Fever ended with a 13-27 record and missed the playoffs. The absence made it seven consecutive years that Indiana failed to make the postseason.

Should Caitlin Clark be able to hit her straps in the WNBA just as well as she did at Iowa, this Fever unit will look a lot more fun and daunting at the same time. It remains to be seen if they can make the right noise in the 2024 season.

