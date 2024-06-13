Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever starting lineups and depth chart | June 13, 2024

The Atlanta Dream will hit the road to face the Indiana Fever on Thursday. This matchup will serve as their first since the preseason, where the Fever emerged victorious 83-80 at home.
The Dream currently sit at sixth in the standings with a 5-5 record, after losing to the Washington Mystics (87-68) on Tuesday. Tina Charles recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead the team's effort alongside Rhyne Howard, who scored 16 points.
Meanwhile, the Fever is at the bottom of the standings with a 3-10 record after suffering another loss to the Connecticut Sun (89-72) on Monday. This is the third time that they have lost to the Stephanie White-led team this season. Aliyah Boston registered a double-double performance with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block, but this was not enough to win.
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: StartinglLineups and depth chart
Dream Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 13
Dream's head coach Tanisha Wright is expected to use a starting lineup featuring Haley Jones (G), Rhyne Howard (G), Allisha Gray (F), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (F), and Tina Charles (C) for the upcoming game.
Fever Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 13
Meanwhile, Fever head coach Christie Sides is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Caitlin Clark (G), Kelsey Mitchell (G), NaLyssa Smith (F), Kristy Wallace (F) and Aliyah Boston (C).
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Injury reports
Dream Injury Report for June 13
The Dream has Jordin Canada listed as out for the game. Moreover, Iliana Rupert, Matilde Villa, Nyadiew Puoch, and Isobel Borlase are listed out for the season.
Fever Injury Report for June 13
Meanwhile, the Fever's injury report consists of Damiris Dantas and Temi Fagbenle. Both are ruled out for the game.
How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever?
The Dream-Fever clash will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on June 13. The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN 3. Fans in Atlanta can also catch the game on Peachtree TV, while fans in Indianapolis can watch it on WTHR-13. Furthermore, the game can also be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.