Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever starting lineups and depth chart | June 13, 2024

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Jun 13, 2024 12:39 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
The Atlanta Dream will hit the road to face the Indiana Fever on Thursday. This matchup will serve as their first since the preseason, where the Fever emerged victorious 83-80 at home.

The Dream currently sit at sixth in the standings with a 5-5 record, after losing to the Washington Mystics (87-68) on Tuesday. Tina Charles recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead the team's effort alongside Rhyne Howard, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Fever is at the bottom of the standings with a 3-10 record after suffering another loss to the Connecticut Sun (89-72) on Monday. This is the third time that they have lost to the Stephanie White-led team this season. Aliyah Boston registered a double-double performance with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block, but this was not enough to win.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: StartinglLineups and depth chart

Dream Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 13

Dream's head coach Tanisha Wright is expected to use a starting lineup featuring Haley Jones (G), Rhyne Howard (G), Allisha Gray (F), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (F), and Tina Charles (C) for the upcoming game.

GuardForwardCenter
Haley Jones
Allisha Gray
Tina Charles
Rhyne Howard
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
Nia Coffey

Crystal Dangerfield
Aerial Powers


Naz Hillmon


Laeticia Amihere


Lorela Cubaj

Fever Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 13

Meanwhile, Fever head coach Christie Sides is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Caitlin Clark (G), Kelsey Mitchell (G), NaLyssa Smith (F), Kristy Wallace (F) and Aliyah Boston (C).

ForwardForwardCenter
Caitlin Clark
NaLyssa Smith
Aliyah Boston
Kelsey Mitchell
Kristy Wallace
Erica Wheeler
Lexie Hull
Katie Lou Samuelson
Grace Berger
Lexie Hull

Celeste Taylor
Victaria Saxton

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Injury reports

Dream Injury Report for June 13

The Dream has Jordin Canada listed as out for the game. Moreover, Iliana Rupert, Matilde Villa, Nyadiew Puoch, and Isobel Borlase are listed out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jordin CanadaOutHand
Iliana RupertOut (OFS)Rest
Matilde VillaOut (OFS)
Not Injury Related
Nyadiew PuochOut (OFS)
Not Injury Related
Isobel Borlase
Out (OFS)
Not Injury Related

Fever Injury Report for June 13

Meanwhile, the Fever's injury report consists of Damiris Dantas and Temi Fagbenle. Both are ruled out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Damiris DantasOut
Knee
Temi Fagbenle
Out
Foot

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever?

The Dream-Fever clash will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on June 13. The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN 3. Fans in Atlanta can also catch the game on Peachtree TV, while fans in Indianapolis can watch it on WTHR-13. Furthermore, the game can also be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

