The Caitlin Clark effect: Indiana Fever becomes 3rd team in history to play 7 games in a season with over 17,000 fans in attendance

The WNBA game between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty was attended by 17,401 fans at the Barclays Center in New York. The basketball fans made their way to the Barclays Center in huge numbers to watch Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in action. In her rookie season, Caitlin Clark has attracted massive crowds in whichever arena she has played thus far.

More often than not, arenas have been jam-packed with fans during Indiana Fever's games this season. The primary reason why Indiana Fever's games have been sold out is because of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark.

June 2 marked the seventh instance in the ongoing 2024 WNBA season when more than 17,000 fans stormed the arena for an Indiana Fever game.

Indiana Fever joined the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics in an exclusive list after more than 17,000 fans showed up at the Barclays Center on June 2.

Indiana Fever became the 3rd team in the history of the WNBA to feature in seven regular season games, with over 17,000 fans in attendance.

The New York Liberty were the first team to achieve the milestone. The Liberty were involved in the seven games with over 17,000 fans in attendance during the 2001 season. The Washington Mystics achieved the landmark in 2002.

Caitlin Clark fever grips Indiana

The Indiana Fever have witnessed a steep increase in fan attendance during their home fixtures as well. Indiana Fever's home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, has drawn massive crowds this season and the numbers are eye-popping.

For the entirety of the last season, Indiana Fever home games attracted 81,336 fans. In just five games during the ongoing WNBA season, Indiana Fever's home matches have drawn 82,857 fans into the arena.

An off night for Caitlin Clark against New York Liberty

The Indiana Fever were blown away in front of over 17,000 fans at the Barclays Center on June 2. The New York Liberty pulverized Indiana Fever and registered a dominant 104-68 win at home.

Caitlin Clark endured a tough game against last season's runners-up, the New York Liberty. It was the worst game of Caitlin Clark's young professional career.

Caitlin Clark scored just three points and went 1-10 from the field. Her only field goal came from the three-point range. After the recent loss, the Indiana Fever slipped to a 2-9 record on the season after playing 11 games.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be on a four-day break before they return to action in the WNBA.