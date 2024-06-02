Stunning Caitlin Clark effect stat shows how the WNBA superstar has brought the Indiana Fever new eyeballs

After four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark has brought her star appeal to the WNBA, despite only being a rookie. Her arrival has helped in the growth of the league's fanbase. X user RichDK (@Rich_DK2) shared a startling statistic about Indiana Fever's home attendance since the rookie arrived.

Last season, the Fever had over 81,336 attendees at their home games. Meanwhile, the team has experienced 82,857 attendees in their first five games of the 2024 season.

This was also reported by IndyStar's Evan Frank, who talked about the first four games of Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever garnering 65,583 attendance from fans. Last Saturday night's 71-70 win against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky resulted in 17,274 attendees.

Additionally, their average attendance of 15,564 is the highest the league has seen so far this season.

The WNBA fan responded to a post by X user David Berri (@wagesofwins), who argued that Clark's presence was not the reason for the league's record-breaking fan attendance. He emphasized that the league's revenue has improved over the last five years.

Las Vegas Aces coach clarified on any narratives about the resentment of WNBA players toward Caitlin Clark

When Charles Barkley criticized WNBA players for their treatment of Caitlin Clark amid her arrival, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon added more to it, as per KTNV's Alex Eschelman.

"We love Caitlin Clark," Hammon said. "I think she's amazing. I watch every time I possibly can. Our league loves her. We're just doing our job. We're going to show up, whoever's on the other team is on the other team, we don't really care, we're going to show up and do us. This narrative of everybody hating on Caitlin Clark ... knock it off."

From Hammon's perspective, it's all about maintaining the competitive nature of playing basketball at the professional level.

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon

Since she arrived in the league, Clark has experienced some physical plays left and right from her opponents. This was evident during last night's game against Chicago when Sky guard Chennedy Carter shoved the Fever rookie down the ground during an inbounds possession.

Be that as it may, she remains headstrong through it all, as she understands the importance of remaining level-headed for her team's success.