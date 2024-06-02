"That's just not a basketball play" - Caitlin Clark brushes off Sky player's cheap shot citing WNBA's rising physicality

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever secured their second win of the season by defeating the Chicago Sky 71-70 on Saturday night. It was a tense match from the start and saw its fair share of foul plays, with the most notorious being Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark.

Clark and Carter were matched up against each other for most of the game and a few words were exchanged. Carter seemingly took offense at some of Clark's comments and shoved her in the back with her shoulder. After the win, Clark expressed her thoughts on the foul in a post-game interview:

"That's just not a basketball play but I mean, you know, gotta play through it." Clark said. "That's what basketball's about at this level."

Clark criticized the play but accepted it in a very sportsmanlike manner as a part of a game. She highlighted that there were struggles between players under the rim but was proud of her team's defense.

The Fever rookie took the backseat on Saturday's game and played more as a playmaker than a frontrunning scorer. She scored 11 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists, while her main focus was to move the ball and set up her teammates on the court.

Chennedy Carter refuses to address the altercation with Caitlin Clark after a disappointing loss

The altercation between Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter went viral on social media with fans all over the world talking about it. Many people were surprised to learn that it was called a common foul when it appeared to be a flagrant one. Moreover, the Chicago Sky star refused to answer reporters who had questions related to Clark.

"I ain't taking no Caitlin Clark question, I don't know what she said."

Clark has become a big figure in the WNBA and many people credit her for the recent upsurgence of women's basketball. She has a big fan base and they come after anyone who goes after Clark. So after the incident, Clark's fans trolled Carter for her actions and the Sky star was unapologetic.

"Troll notifications blowing up. I love it," Carter tweeted.

She presented a non-caring front to the trolls assuring them that she didn't care about what they said about her.