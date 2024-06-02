Caitlin Clark becomes 2nd player in history to complete monumental stat line, joins Sabrina Ionescu in elite list

Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever secured a nerve-jangling one-point win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1. The Indiana Fever defeated Chicago Sky 71-70 to register just their second win of the season. The marquee contest between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky marked a historic moment for rookie Caitlin Clark.

The No.1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA class became just the second player in WNBA history to register 150+ points, 50+ rebounds, and 50+ assists in her first 10 WNBA games. After achieving the landmark, Caitlin Clark booked a seat alongside New York Liberty's Sabrina Lonescu.

Sabrina Ionescu was the first player in league history to record 150+ points, 50+ rebounds and 50+ assists in her first 10 WNBA games. Sabrina Ionescu secured the milestone in 2020 after being drafted as the No.1 overall pick in the WNBA draft by the New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark's strikingly impressive numbers after 10 WNBA games

Since marking her WNBA debut earlier last month, Caitlin Clark has grown from strength to strength. Although in flashes, Clark has showcased her unrivaled skillset through her first 10 career games in the WNBA. The Fever rookie is averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists after playing 10 games in the WNBA.

Overall, Clark has scored a total of 169 points along with adding 65 assists and 54 rebounds to her name for the Indiana Fever this season.

Clark leads all rookies in points and assists in the ongoing season of the WNBA. The Indiana Fever has cemented herself as a prime candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

Apart from points, rebounds and assists, the Fever rookie is averaging 1.2 steals and 1 block per game through her 10 games in the WNBA. She is shooting 37.6% from the field and 31% from the three-point range.

Caitlin Clark drops 11 points in Indiana Fever's 1st home win

On June 1, the Indiana Fever registered their first home win of the 2024 WNBA season and improved to a 2-8 record after 10 games. Clark was part of the Indiana Fever's starting lineup that saw all five players in double figures.

Clark scored 11 points and went 4-11 from the field, including 2-9 from the three-point range. Clark also had eight rebounds and six assists in her first WNBA match against fellow rookie Angel Reese.

Clark started the game by knocking down her first two shots which came from behind the arc. After that, she went 0-7 from the three-point range.