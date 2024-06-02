Caitlin Clark's shocking stats comparison highlights Fever rookie's shooting prowess next to rookie LeBron James

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is having a notable start to the season, despite not enjoying much collective success. The young guard struggled a little during her first games, but her level has increased recently.

This week, for instance, Clark reached the 30-point mark for the first time in her career.

She's already flirted with the triple-double, and after beating the Chicago Sky today, her numbers have caught some attention from fans.

After an X/Twitter fan asked their peers to explain Caitlin Clark's stats in NBA terms, analyst Jason Timpf had a notable response, explaining that Clark's numbers are more than respectable if compared to the NBA players and even brought up LeBron James' rookie season to the conversation.

"18-5-7 on 55% True Shooting as a rookie… There were only 11 NBA players this season to average at least 17-5-6 on 55% TS. Can you imagine if Twitter was around when LeBron was a rookie in 2003? He shot below 30% 15 times."

To put things into perspective, LeBron James averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 79 games during his rookie season.

He only surpasses Clark for three points per game and the Indiana Fever's rookie is just 10 games into her rookie campaign.

Caitlin Clark's best scoring games during rookie season

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft has had a busy start to the season. Her first game came with 20 points, which is great for a debut, but she also committed 10 turnovers, sounding the alarms within the Fever franchise.

Her best game scoring-wise came during a win, but she still put on a notable performance. Caitlin Clark dropped 30 against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 28, even though her team lost at home. She scored 22 on the New York Liberty on May 18 before scoring 21 against the Seattle Storm four days later.

Clark also scored 20 against the Storm in her last game of May, closing the mini list of her five best-scoring performances this season.

She only scored 11 points against the Chicago Sky today, but with Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith taking over the game, she didn't need to score that many points to help her team.

The Fever got the second win of the season and the best part was that they didn't need Clark putting in an extraordinary effort to get the win.