What happened to Caitlin Clark? Latest update on Fever star's mid-game exit vs Liberty (June2)

Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark exited the game against New York Liberty without the final buzzer sounded. The marquee game between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 2 witnessed Caitlin Clark's group get hammered by the hosts.

The New York Liberty handed a confidence-shattering loss to the Indiana Fever with a dominating 104-68 victory. It was Indiana Fever's third straight defeat against the New York Liberty in the ongoing WNBA 2024 season.

Apart from losing the game and slipping to 2-9 on the season, the Indiana Fever were left with bigger problems. The franchise's star player Caitlin Clark exited the game with over five minutes remaining in the game.

Clark was first checked by the Indiana Fever's medical staff on the bench. By the first looks of things, she faced an issue with her left ear.

After being looked on by the medical staff on the bench, the Fever rookie stood up and walked toward the locker room with an injury to her ear.

It is also important to note that Clark and Indiana Fever were playing in a back-to-back game. It was a short turnaround for the Fever who played at home against Chicago Sky on June 1. Moreover, it was Indiana Fever's 11th game in 20 days.

Aliyah Boston also made her way to the Indiana Fever locker room after a collision and fall on the court.

Worst game of the season for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark had the worst game of her WNBA career and rookie season on June 2 against the New York Liberty. She scored three points on the night after playing 28:50 minutes.

Clark struggled from the floor immensely and couldn't put the ball in the ocean. It was a rough shooting night for the No.1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft class.

She went 1-10 from the field and 1-7 from the three-point range during her forgettable outing at the Barclays Center in New York. Along with three points, Caitlin Clark had two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

It was for the third time this season that Clark failed to breach the double-digit mark in scoring. Out of the 11 games played, Clark has scored in double figures in eight games.

Clark's single-digit scoring games this season have come twice against the New York Liberty and once against the Las Vegas Aces.