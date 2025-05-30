Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

On Friday, the Atlanta Dream will face the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena. Both teams have started the season positively, as they sit one place off each other in the standings. The Dream is currently fourth in the table while the Storm sit in fifth.

The Atlanta Dream started the season slowly, losing two of their opening three games. They lost to the Mystics in their first game by a score of 94-90. They then faced the Indiana Fever in back-to-back games. The Dream picked up a win and a loss and since then have gone on a 3-0 run. During their three-game win streak, they have defeated the Dallas Wings, the Connecticut Sun, and the LA Sparks.

On the other hand, the Storm have played five games to the Dream's six, winning three and losing two. Similar to their opponents, the Seattle team started the season with a loss, as they faced off against the Phoenix Mercury. This defeat was followed up by three consecutive wins against the Wings, the Mercury, and the Aces.

However, they faced the undefeated Minnesota Lynx in their fourth game and suffered an 82-77 loss. Now facing the Dream, the Canadian franchise will be hoping to return to winning ways.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The game between the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm is scheduled for tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game live on the ION Network or by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Viewers online can also live stream the game on the FUBO TV app, although there may be regional restrictions applied.

Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Atlanta Dream +4.5 o158.5 (-110) +145 Seattle Storm -4.5 u158.5 (-110) -175

As always, odds are subject to change closer to tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm enter this fixture with contrasting results. The Dream has been on a roll with a three-game win streak, while the Storm lost their last game to the Minnesota Lynx. This contest will also play a huge role in the standings, as the winner of this game will occupy the fourth place in the table.

After a busy off-season where they signed the likes of Britney Griner and Brionna Jones, the Dream have started the season strong. Led by Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, the Dream are enjoying a strong run. That said, their wins have come against teams at the bottom of the pile. The Storm will prove to be their biggest test of the season so far.

On the other hand, the Seattle Storm will welcome the Dream at home for their first game of a three-game homestand. Having played three games away from home to start the season, the Storm have fared well, to say the least. Their wins this season have come against stronger opponents like the Mercury and the Aces, while also facing the table-topping Lynx in their last game.

Despite the Seattle franchise's promising start against powerful opponents, the Dream are not to be underestimated as they are one of the best teams in the league.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm starting lineups

According to ESPN.com, the Seattle Storm will enter the game against the Dream with two players on the injury list. Katie Lou Samuelson is listed as out for the game, while Alysha Clark's availability will be a game-time decision.

Position Starter PG Skylar Diggins-Smith SG Erica Wheeler SF Gabby Williams PF Nneka Ogwumike C Ezi Magbegor

On the other hand, the Dream will be without former Storm player Jordin Canada, who is out with a knee injury, while Britney Griner is listed as probable.

Position Starter PG Maya Caldwell SG Allisha Gray SF Rhyne Howard PF Nia Coffey C Brionna Jones

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

The Atlanta Dream' best pick will be their star Allisha Gray. She has a -125 odd for over 16.5 points scored, which will serve well, as she currently averages 20.5 points per game.

For the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike will serve as the top pick once again. The forward has an odd of -114 for recording over 26.5 points and rebounds, which is a great figure, given her current form in the league.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction

The Atlanta Dream will enter the tie as the underdogs and rightly so. Despite their win streak, the Dream have yet to face strong opposition.

Additionally, the Seattle Storm is undefeated at home and should be the favorites to win the game.

