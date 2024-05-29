Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics | Prediction and odds (May 29, 2024)

The Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics matchup is one of the three games that WNBA has scheduled for May 29. It will be at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington DC. The tip-off and live television broadcast will start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Mystics are winless in the 2024 WNBA season and hope to snap their six-game losing streak. Their most recent game was against the Seattle Storm, which ended in a 32-point blowout.

On the other side of the fence, the Atlanta Dream has been on a roller coaster ride by splitting their first four games. The Minnesota Lynx beat them by 13 points in their last game.

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics schedule and odds

The Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics clash will be aired by MNMT, PeachtreeTV and the Peachtree Sports Network from the capital city of Washington DC.

For those who prefer to watch online, WNBA League Pass subscription is the popular choice to experience the matches.

Moneyline: Dream (-155) vs Mystics (+130)

Spread: Dream -3.0 (-110) vs +3.0 Mystics (-110)

Total (O/U): Dream (o164.5) vs Mystics (u164.5)

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics preview

The Atlanta Dream has been in an up-and-down situation for the past few games and hope to have some stability.

They are coming off a tough defeat to Minnesota, so the Dream coaching staff would want their team to respond and return to their winning rhythm.

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have been a disaster, as they have not won a game in their first six outings. Karlie Samuelson was their best player in their last game, but they need more from Ariel Atkins and Aaliya Edwards.

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics injury report and starting lineups

The Atlanta Dream only have Jordin Canada as out, as she's still nursing an injured hand. All other players are available. The Dream have been using an eight-lady rotation, with Natisha Hiedeman, Dorka Juahsz and Cecilia Zandalsini coming off the bench.

G - Haley Jones, G - Rhynne Howard, F - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, F - Allisha Grey, C - Tina Charles

Meanwhile, Brittney Sykes is the only player confirmed by the Washington Mystics camp as out against the Dream. They have been using 10 players in their usual rotationm with Jade Melbourne and Myisha Hines-Allen the first off the bench.

G - Julie Vanloo, G - Ariel Atkins, F- Karlie Samuelson, F - Aaliyah Edwards, C -Stefanie Dolson

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics prediction

With the way the Washington Mystics have been playing, the Atlanta Dream is the favored team, and the spread should go over. Expect quite a difficulty in reaching the total. Going under should be the less riskier pick.