Breanna Stewart Stats Tonight: How did Mist BC star fare against Aliyah Boston-led Vinyl BC in Unrivaled? (Feb.1)

Breanna Stewart and Mist BC tried to win their first game of the 2025 Unrivaled season on Saturday against Vinyl (2-2). After four games, they didn't win a single matchup, raising some eyebrows around the competition, as one of the teams with one of the league's co-founders couldn't get the first win of the campaign.

Stewart entered this game as the team's best player, averaging 16.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 13.2 minutes per outing. She started the game alongside former Storm teammate Jewell Loyd and one of the surprises of the tournament, Rickea Jackson.

The game didn't start the best way for Breanna Stewart, as she missed a couple of shots and only managed to get some rebounds and assists. That said, she finished the first quarter with eight points under her belt, as Mist took the first period 22-20.

She kept scoring in the second quarter, trying to extend her team's advantage. Stewart's team entered halftime up 42-39 with the forward scoring 12 points on 4-from-11 from the floor. She found a strong opponent in Dearica Hamby, who responded with 21 points on 8-from-13 in eight minutes on the floor.

The second half was even better for Stewie, as she locked in to keep her team leading the way and striving for the win. She scored 11 more points on the way to a 77-66 victory against Vinyl, securing the first win of the campaign.

Dearica Hamby finished the night with 35 points, but it wasn't enough to get past Mist and their inspired leader.

Check out Breanna Stewart's stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Breanna Stewart 23 10 4 3 1 1

Breanna Stewart explains how the idea of Unrivaled started

On Jan. 17, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier sat down with Boardroom to talk about their Unrivaled league. The New York Liberty explained how the idea of this competition was born.

"I was like, this is amazing because I’ve played overseas a lot. I’ve been in China, Russia and Turkey, and now a way to really be home and be appreciated," Stewart said. (1:35) "The timing is also very perfect for where we are in women’s sports. But to have this done, ready to go in two years, what an incredibly quick timeline. But also, I’m really excited to be here."

In the first three weeks since its debut, Unrivaled has offered a solid and entertaining product. The expectations were high for the league and it has exceeded them.

