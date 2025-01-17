Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt 5-word reaction as Fever teammate Aliyah Boston prepares to have fun in Unrivaled league

Caitlin Clark had a heartwarming reaction to Aliyah Boston's recent Instagram post on Thursday. Boston, who teamed up with Clark during the 2024 WNBA season for the Indiana Fever, is preparing to showcase her talents in the inaugural 3x3 Unrivaled league, set to tip off on Friday.

Boston is part of the Vinyl Basketball Club roster and is using the Unrivaled league as an opportunity to refine her skills during the offseason. On the opening day of the league, Boston and Vinyl BC will face off against Angel Reese’s Rose BC in a highly anticipated matchup.

Ahead of her Unrivaled debut, the former WNBA Rookie of the Year shared portrait shots from a photoshoot on her Instagram story, accompanied by a sweet caption, as she geared up for this new chapter.

Trending

"Let’s have some fun :))" Boston wrote.

Caitlin Clark had a heartwarming response to Boston's post, leaving a blunt five-word comment.

"Oooo slay my glorious queen," Clark commented.

(Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)

Boston and Clark shone brightly for the Indiana Fever during the last WNBA season. While Boston was in her second year, Clark made an immediate impact as a rookie.

Together, they played pivotal roles in ending the Fever’s eight-year playoff drought and securing a postseason berth. Their outstanding performances throughout the season earned both players well-deserved All-Star recognition.

Aliyah Boston wants to stay ready for 2025 WNBA season

Aliyah Boston recently shared her thoughts on her decision to join the Unrivaled league. The two-time WNBA All-Star explained that she aims to use this opportunity to experiment with new skills she’s added to her repertoire while maintaining her rhythm in preparation for the 2025 WNBA season.

"Allowing me to work in space and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing," Boston said, as quoted by the IndyStar.

"Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in time, and knowing those things will execute."

Meanwhile, fans can catch Boston in action on Friday, with Vinyl BC’s game airing live on TNT and truTV. The matchup will also be available for streaming on Max and Sling. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST (5:15 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback