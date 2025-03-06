Caitlin Clark exposes Fever teammate Lexie Hull for stingy habit of not picking up the cheque

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have developed a great friendship that goes beyond being teammates for the Indiana Fever. They have been seen off the court often, playing golf or watching games together. With great friendship comes the duty of trying to embarrass your friends in their absence, too, and Clark seized a chance to do just that on the "Eli Manning Show."

Manning and Shaun O'Hara had Clark playing mini golf and she had to answer a tough question if she didn't manage to putt the ball in the hole. The Fever star had to choose a teammate to snitch on for being stingy and decided to give the honors to her good friend, Lexie Hull.

"You're out to dinner with the entire team and the bill comes. Who is the least likely person to pick up the check?" asked Eli Manning to Clark.

"Let me just make it so I don't have to answer" went Caitlin Clark, who missed her subsequent shot. When forced to answer, after her miss, the Fever star responded "I have a bunch of new teammates. Hmm. That's a good question. Least likely? Probably Lexie. Lexie Hull".

Banter, especially on social media, has been a key part of the Clark-Hull friendship at Indiana. A retort from the supposedly stingy Lexie Hull is likely coming soon.

All jokes aside, the relationship between the two players has been a wholesome sight for any fan. Hull's statements in a recent Sports Illustrated interview, where she shares how fun it is to have Caitlin Clark's support during the offseason while starring in Unrivaled, highlight the true bond between the two Fever players.

Lexie Hull revealed how Caitlin Clark was rooting for her while taking a breather away from basketball

Caitlin Clark's absence from the competition could be considered a shortcoming for the Unrivaled's inaugural season. However, according to Lexi Hull, Clark has remained involved as a fan, actively rooting for her friends and teammates.

Lexie Hull and Angel Reese in action at Unrivaled - Source: Getty

Interestingly, Hull, is on the same team as Clark's arch-rival, Angel Reese, at Unrivaled. If anyone understands how both players truly feel about each other beyond the media narrative, it is likely to be Lexie Hull. Maybe a quip on this sensitive topic is how Hull responds to being called the stingiest member of the Fever?

