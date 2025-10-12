"Caitlin Clark had a negative plus minus": 2x NCAA champ pinpoints Fever star's stat to defend DeWanna Bonner's impact on Mercury

Former WNBA player and two-time NCAA champion Val Whiting hit a Caitlin Clark and Fever fan with a reality check for critiquing DeWanna Bonner's Mercury tenure. The fan opined that Bonner was the main reason why Phoenix struggled and the team could have been better off without the veteran.

Ad

He also suggested that Mercury could have won the title without her instead of getting swept by A'ja Wilson's Aces in the finals. Whiting defended Bonner, saying she made the Mercury better, while the fan argued that she had the worst plus-minus on the team.

"Her plus/minus was negative for the entirety of the time she was with the Mercury. What are basing your statement on?" the fan said.

Ad

Trending

Chandler @BurkhartsBoard Her plus/minus was negative for the entirety of the time she was with the Mercury. What are basing your statement on?

Ad

Whiting replied:

Val Whiting, MA @iamcoachval Caitlin Clark had a negative plus minus last season and she made her team better.

Ad

As per WNBA.com's data, Caitlin Clark finished the 2024 season with a plus-minus of -1.6. Meanwhile, DeWanna Bonner, with Mercury this season, was +1.4. During the playoffs, Bonner was +3.6, a team-high.

The stats didn't back the fan's opinion in this case. Meanwhile, Val Whiting was spot on with the assessment of Clark's plus/minus. Despite a negative score, there's no denying Indiana was better because of the former Rookie of the Year, making the playoffs after an eight-year drought.

Ad

Clark finished the season as the assists per game leader with 8.4 apg and earned the All-WNBA First Team nod.

DeWanna Bonner was still bothered by cyberbullying, months after leaving Caitlin Clark's Fever

DeWanna Bonner rediscovered her joy while playing on the Mercury following a tumultuous nine-game career with the Caitlin Clark-led Fever. Bonner lost her starting spot in three games and her offensive opportunities were limited in Indiana.

Ad

The former WNBA champion also didn't adapt to the fan criticism from the passionate Fever faithful. Despite making the finals with Phoenix, reviving her season and potentially her career, Bonner admitted she was still bothered by her former team's fan base.

Here's what she said on Sept. 28 after Phoenix booked its trip to the finals:

"I don’t know if I’ve overcome it yet. It’s been like a whirlwind, but it’s been tough. I’ve been through a lot, especially the cyberbullying ... but just thankful for my teammates, my family and my kids.

Ad

"Yeah, I don't think I'm over it, but I'm just gonna live this moment with them."

The beef between DeWanna Bonner and the Fever players and fans has dragged on. It was on display following her on-court run-ins with Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham when the teams met during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Cunningham also called out Bonner for abandoning the team and not leaving a message on their group chat. The Fever fans, meanwhile, haven't missed an opportunity to criticize her online ever since she left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More