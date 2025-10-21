Caitlin Clark plays teacher on sushi date out with close friend

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appeared to be playing the role of a teacher during her day out with close friend Bri Lewerke on Sunday. The duo linked up during Clark's offseason, going out for a sushi date.Lewerke shared a picture of their date on Instagram, which was later reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by a Clark fan account. The image showed the two enjoying sushi, with Lewerke joking that the WNBA All-Star was teaching her how to use chopsticks.&quot;She's teaching me how to use chopsticks,&quot; Leweke captioned the image.The pair has formed a close relationship during Clark's time with the Indiana Fever, with Lewerke working as a women's sports photographer based in Indianapolis. She regularly covers the Fever, sharing behind-the-scenes shots from the sidelines, and also works as a photographer for NCAA women’s basketball.With the WNBA season wrapping up earlier this month, Lewerke and Clark have enjoyed some much-needed downtime, taking the chance to spend time off the court together.After an injury-hit campaign with the Fever, where she made 13 appearances all season, Clark will be hoping to recover well during the offseason, aiming to return healthy and ready for next year.Despite her absence, the Fever enjoyed a successful year in the WNBA. The team secured its first Commissioner's Cup title in July and followed it with a deep playoff run where they made it to the semi-finals before losing to the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in five games.Caitlin Clark lauds her photography skills as she takes over Bri Lewerke's role during injury layoffThe 2025 WNBA season was not a great one for Caitlin Clark, as she struggled with injuries all year. Despite her struggles with injuries, Clark made good use of her time as she took over Bri Lewerke's role as the team photographer.Lewerke shared glimpses of Clark’s work on Instagram, offering her thoughts on the pictures.&quot;When you give Caitlin Clark a camera: part two 📸 she made some major improvements the second time around,&quot; Lewerke captioned the post.Clark appeared proud of her own photography, praising her work in the comments.&quot;I ate,&quot; she wrote.Caitlin Clark comments on her photography skills (Source: Bri Lewerke/IG)The photos captured moments from the Fever’s game days, with Clark snapping shots from the bus and the sidelines, featuring players like Sydney Colson, Aaliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, and more. They also offered glimpses of her and her boyfriend, highlighting Clark’s growing talent behind the camera.