Caitlin Clark shares 1-word response adoring Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones' Valentine's Day post

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are the flagbearers of the basketball heritage of Indiana and have been so since their time at Iowa. The two young guards, who represented Iowa and Iowa State respectively at the collegiate level, are now All-Stars at Iowa with the Indiana-based franchises in the professional game.

Ad

This marks a rare instance where a city renowned for basketball culture has had two home-grown talents representing it on the biggest stage at the same time.

Naturally, with the two being basketball royalty in Indiana, their paths have often crossed. The young All-Stars have developed a friendship, with their banter and mutual support often carrying over to their social media profiles.

The most recent example of the same takes us to Caitlin Clark's comment on Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones' latest post on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Clark, who also seems to be on good terms with Iowa State alumni Jones, reacted to the former co-ed cheerleader's fit for Valentine's Day on Instagram. She simply wrote:

"Cuteeee"

This reactin came just a few minutes after Jones' post went up on the social media platform.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend's Valentine's Day fit - Source: Instagram

Clark and Jones have interacted with each other on social media in the past. Their most famous interaction arguably involved some serious trolling by Caitlin Clark directed at Tyrese Haliburton.

Ad

The Pacers guard may not have anticipated being trolled while posing with his girlfriend after a win for her team. But Clark saw a moment and did not hesitate, even having Jones respond to her choice of banter.

Caitlin Clark took a shot at Tyrese Haliburton's toes in a viral interaction on Instagram

In a social media post, Tyrese Haliburton posed on the hardwood with his girlfriend, in what appears to be normal fashion.

Ad

However, Caitlin Clark's vision on and off the court seems to be beyond normal as she went on to attack a hapless Haliburton for displaying his toes in the picture. This was in a comment section that was focussing on the couple and the success of the Pacers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark jokingly asked "Ty" Haliburton to put his toes away from the frame, and her comment had Jade Jones laughing at the plight of her partner. This level of comfort and banter between the two stars who are the toast of Indy basketball at the moment must have been a sight that invoked a lot of fanfare in Indianapolis.

Jokes aside, the mutual respect and fondness the duo share is certainly wholesome and is likely to boost the popularity of both men's and women's basketball in Indiana.

Haliburton has described Caitlin Clark as amongst the top five most famous active basketball players in the world and has described the opportunity to spend time with her as "amazing." This highlights the sheer respect he has for the Indiana Fever star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback