Caitlin Clark stats: How many points did Indiana Fever star score vs New York Liberty? (May 24)

By Evan Bell
Modified May 24, 2025 17:31 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn
Looking at Caitlin Clark's performance in Saturday's Indiana Fever game vs New York Liberty (Image credit: Imagn)

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever faced off with the New York Liberty in a highly anticipated showdown that pitted the reigning WNBA champs against an Indiana Fever team eager to cement themselves as championship contenders.

Clark entered into the game fresh off an 81-76 win against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, avenging a narrow one-point loss to the Dream earlier in the week. Despite the win, in Thursday's game, Clark logged just 11 points, her fewest so far this season, along with four rebounds and six assists.

The game notably saw her struggle to find her range from downtown as she shot 0-5, however, that didn't hold Indiana back from pushing their regular season record to 2-1.

In the first quarter of Saturday's game, Clark and the Fever went down early before battling back, closing out the quarter up one thanks to an impressive run.

Caitlin Clark stats in Saturday's New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever game

Below you can see Caitlin Clark's full stats from Saturday's game against the Liberty.

Note: Stats updated after every quarter.

Player

PTS

RBD

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

Caitlin Clark

7

1

6

0

0

4

2

Looking at upcoming games on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's schedule, as well as future games against the New York Liberty

Following Saturday's game against the New York Liberty, Clark and the Fever will have several days off to recover before heading to the nation's capital for a game with the Mystics on Wednesday.

The team will then head back home to wrap up the week, colliding with the Connecticut Sun, the former team of Fever coach Stephanie White, on Friday. That game will mark the start of a two-game home stint that will then see the team run things back with the Mystics the following Wednesday, May 28.

In the case of the Fever's remaining games against the New York Liberty, the two teams will collide again on Jun. 14, with the Fever once again hosting the reigning champs.

The teams will then play a double-header in July, with the Liberty hosting Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Jul. 16 and on Jul. 22.

While the WNBA is playing an expanded 44-game season, the Jul. 22 meeting between the two teams will be their final head-to-head game of the regular season.

Edited by Evan Bell
