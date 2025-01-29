Caitlin Clark turns philanthropic with $22,000 gesture to Iowa charities ahead of jersey retirement day

Caitlin Clark spent four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, firmly establishing herself as the #1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The Iowa native led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever NCAA Championship Game in 2023 and repeated the feat in 2024, establishing her as a legend at Iowa.

During her final season with the Hawkeyes, Clark averaged 31.6 points and 8.9 assists, making her an obvious choice for the Indiana Fever. She subsequently demonstrated that her college success was legitimate, helping the Fever reach their first Playoff appearance since 2017.

The State of Iowa, recognizing her contributions to basketball, even declared Feb. 22 "Caitlin Clark Day." The Hawkeyes followed suit, with the University of Iowa announcing its intention to retire Clark's #22 on Feb. 2 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena ahead of its game against USC. Despite being only 23 years old, Clark has attained feats and garnered the respect of her home state in a manner most people can only dream of.

On the occasion of her jersey being retired, the superstar announced via her Foundation that she intends to commemorate the special moment by giving back to the Iowa community, which has always treated her with the most respect and adulation.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation has unveiled four distinct grants, each worth $22,000, aimed at "charities that motivated Clark during her tenure at the University of Iowa." The recipients of these grants include The University of Iowa's Children's Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry (CCFP), Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and Special Olympics Iowa - East Central.

Giving back to one's community when you are in a position to do so speaks volumes about a person's character, and Caitlin Clark has demonstrated how true she is to the place she calls home with her philanthropic pursuits.

Caitlin Clark has engaged with the chosen organizations even during her time as a student-athlete

The Caitlin Clark Foundation's statement demonstrates the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's continued interest in working with the bodies she has chosen to be recipients of her generous grant. Even before the guarantee of professional success and stardom, Clark, as a student-athlete, would "make donations," "participate in events and fundraising activities," or "visit the Children's Hospital" in her past time. It is not just her success in the court that made her endearing to the community in Ohio, and the "Caitlin Clark effect" wasn't just evident in the court.

The Caitlin Clark effect is in full force at an Iowa game. (Credits: Getty)

Caitlin Clark, worth $5 million via Celebrity Net Worth, is one of the most marketable names in women's sports. She has used her name to drive contributions to her Foundation. For instance, in 2024, Gatorade — a brand that Clark has appeared in commercials — donated $22,000 to her Foundation.

As arguably the most prominent name in women's basketball, Caitlin Clark is only expected to grow in stature and wealth. Still, if the grants on the occasion of her jersey retirement are the norm, one can safely assume the philanthropic contributions from her Foundation are also bound only to trend upwards.

