Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | July 2, 2024

The Atlanta Dream host the Chicago Sky on Tuesday for the second encounter of the season. Their previous matchup was on June 8 and concluded with the Dream securing an 89-90 victory on the road.

Ahead of the game, the Sky stand ninth in the WNBA standings with a 6-11 record. They have won three of their last 10 games and are dealing with a two-game losing streak after their 70-62 defeat against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Lindsay Allen led the Sky's losing effort with 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in the game.

On the other hand, the Dream stand seventh in the standings with a 7-10 record. They won three of their last 10 games after their 81-75 loss against the New York Liberty on Saturday. Tina Charles led the Dream's losing effort in the game with her double-double performance of 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Sky Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for July

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon will likely deploy a starting lineup of Lindsay Allen (G), Chennedy Carter (G), Marina Mabrey (F), Angel Reese (F) and Kamilla Cardoso (C) for the matchup.

Guard Forward Center Lindsay Allen

Marina Mabrey

Kamilla Cardoso

Chennedy Carter

Angel Reese

Isabelle Harrison

Dana Evans

Diamond DeShields

Brianna Turner

Marina Mabrey

Michaela Onyenwere



Kysre Gondrezick

Isabelle Harrison





Brianna Turner





Dream Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for July 2

Meanwhile, Dream coach Tanisha Wright is expected to use a starting lineup of Haley Jones (G), Jordin Canada (G), Allisha Gray (F), Nia Coffey (F) and Tina Charles (C).

Guard Forward Center Haley Jones

Allisha Gray

Tina Charles Jordin Canada

Nia Coffey

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Allisha Gray

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus



Crystal Dangerfield

Naz Hillmon





Laeticia Amihere





Lorela Cubaj





Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream: Injury reports

Sky injury report for July 2

Nikolina Milic and Elizabeth Williams are listed as out in the Chicago Sky's injury report for the upcoming game.

Player Status Injury Nikolina Milic Out Personal Elizabeth Williams Out Knee

Dream Injury Report for July 2

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream have Aerial Powers and Rhyne Howard listed as out for the game while Iliana Rupert, Matilde Villa, Nyadiew Puoch and Isobel Borlase are out for the season.

Player Status Injury Aerial Powers

Out

Calf

Rhyne Howard

Out

Ankle Illiana Rupert

Out (OFS)

Rest Matilde Villa

Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Nyadiew Puoch Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Isobel Borlase

Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream

The Sky vs. Dream game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The matchup will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Moreover, Chicago residents may also watch the contest on The U, while fans around Atlanta also have the option to catch it on Peachtree TV. The game is also available to be livestreamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

